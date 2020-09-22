ANGOLA — Trine University’s home football game with Judson, Illinois, scheduled for Saturday evening was canceled on Tuesday.
The game was called off more as a precautionary step with health and safety in mind, according to statement given to the Herald Republican by Jeff Hoedt, a Trine sports information director, Tuesday afternoon.
Judson is an NAIA school and NAIA COVID-19 protocols do not match what the NCAA requires,” Hoedt said in an email. “So it was decided that, in efforts to keep the student-athletes and entire campus community safe and healthy, it was better not to play the game.”
The Trine-Indiana Wesleyan scrimmage scheduled for last Friday in Marion was canceled for similar health and safety reasons. Indiana Wesleyan is an NAIA program.
The new fall season opener for the Thunder will be on Oct. 3 at Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Adrian. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Docking Stadium in Adrian, Michigan.
Trine is scheduled to play three teams this fall who are NCAA Division III programs just like the Thunder are, Adrian and home games against Manchester on Oct. 10 and Bluffton, Ohio, on Oct. 17.
