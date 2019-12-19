FORT WAYNE — DeKalb was left without a key weapon it needed to attack some aggressive man-to-man defense by Bishop Dwenger Tuesday night.
The Barons had a tough time keeping up, and though they made the Saints earn their points for the most part, they couldn’t overcome an early deficit falling to the Saints 48-38. The win was the first of the season for the Saints.
Connor Penrod, a 6-foot 4 sophomore, led DeKalb (3-2) with 12 points, but was hit with two early fouls. When he returned in the second quarter, he quickly scored on consecutive possessions, but then drew a third foul.
“With Connor getting in foul trouble, we’re just a different team,” Baron coach Rod Cone said. “We have to hang our hat on getting it inside, and working from there. When we do that we’re pretty good, but when we don’t, we struggle”
Caleb Nixon added 10 for DeKalb, and hit a three for his team’s only points of the first quarter.
“Dwenger is a solid, physical team with their defense,” Cone said. “We knew they were going to be physical. It took us a while to get adjusted to that.
“To our kids’ credit, our defense was pretty good for a while.”
The Barons trailed only 17-14 late in the second quarter, but two quick scores sent Dwenger to the locker room up eight. Xavier Nolan scored from the lane, then C.J. Pieper made a steal and set up Hunter Burns for a three.
Nolan then took over to start the second half, going coast to coast with a rebounding for a three-point play, then scoring off a steal. He then took the ball away again and set up Ben Schreck for a fast break hoop.
Nolan also assisted on a three-pointer by Braden Groves that completed a 10-3 run and put Dwenger up 32-17.
Brenden Lytle and Groves both scored 10 to lead the Saints (1-2). Burns had nine and Nolan finished with eight.
The early season test against tough competition will help the Barons, Cone believes.
“It’s a good game for us to get better. We’re going to be a much better team later in the year,” Cone said. “This will be an opportunity for us to dive in and really just work on us.”
Dwenger also took the junior varsity game 53-22. Alex Leslie had eight points and Donnie Wiley five for the Barons.
