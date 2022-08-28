Prep Girls Soccer
Hornets defeat Garrett on the road
GARRETT — Angola’s girls soccer team won a Northeast Corner Conference matchup at Garrett on Monday, defeating the Railroaders 8-1.
Scoring goals for the Hornets were Frances Krebs (6), Maddie Dailey and Gracie Pelliccia.
Assists for the Hornets came from Dailey (2), Krebs, Isabella Robertson, Jacque Miller and Karleigh Gillen.
Angola is now 3-3 (2-0 NECC), while Garrett is 0-5 (0-2 NECC)
Prep Volleyball
Westview sweeps Hamilton
HAMILTON — Westview swept Hamilton on the road Monday night, winning 25-11, 25-16, 25-12.
On Saturday, Hamilton played in the Southern Wells Raider 4-Way 1A Invitational Saturday.
The Marines lost to Tri-Central (25-6, 25-5), Southern Wells (25-14, 25-16), and Tri (25-18, 25-17).
College Women’s Lacrosse
Former Trine standout Ghent hired as an assistant coach
ADRIAN, Mich. — Former Trine University standout Liv Ghent was hired to be an assistant coach for the women’s lacrosse team at Adrian College last week.
Ghent made the All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Team in both of her seasons at Trine after transferring from NCAA Division II Tiffin (Ohio) University. She ended her college playing career by playing in the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association’s NCAA Division III Senior All-Star Game in early June.
Ghent started in 35 college games she played in and had 112 goals and 34 assists for 146 points, gathered 50 ground balls, forced 15 turnovers and won 100 draw controls. At Trine, she started all 30 games she played in and had 111 goals, 34 assists and won 97 draw controls.
Ghent was 13th in NCAA Division III in goals per game and 17th in the nation in goals with 77 last season. She also had 12 assists in leading Trine to an 11-5 season and a runner-up finish in the MIAA Tournament.
Ghent started coaching in 2019 when she began hosting individual lacrosse training sessions. She became an assistant coach for Pure Advantage Lacrosse in May 2019, and became the head coach for that Grand Rapids, Michigan-based travel lacrosse club for girls this past March.
Ghent has begun her assistant coaching responsibilities at Adrian. She will help with recruiting and the Bulldogs’ nontraditional fall season.
College Women’s Golf
Trine’s Dubec named MIAA Athlete of the Week
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. – Grace Dubec of the Trine University women’s golf team was named the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Golf Athlete of the Week following her round at the Trine Women’s Invite last week.
The sophomore from Fishers shot an 81 at Zollner Golf Course to tie for fourth on the leaderboard. She tied for the lowest score by an NCAA Divison III student-athlete in the field of 64, making a birdie on hole four and going two-over on the final eight holes.
Prep Football
JV Chargers defeat Wawasee
LIGONIER — West Noble’s junior varsity team defeated Wawasee 28-14 on Saturday.
Charger quarterback Trevor Steele ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass to Ryan Gross. Cristian Henson and Lucas Conway each had a touchdown run. Erik Murillo kicked all four extra points.
West Noble (2-0) will travel to Eastside this coming Saturday morning.
Middle School Soccer
Charger teams top Lakers
LIGONIER — West Noble’s soccer teams defeated Lakeland on Saturday, 8-0 in the boys’ match and 1-0 in the girls’ match.
In the boys’ match, Eduardo Leira and Ronaldo Jimenez each had two goals for the Chargers. Leira also had an assist.
Emanuel Gutierrez had a goal and an assist for West Noble. Neftali Silva, Christian Estrada and Marcos Macias also scored. Christian Hernandez added an assist.
In the girls’ match, Allison Resendiz scored for the Chargers.
