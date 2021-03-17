High Schools
Fremont boys basketball awards program set
FREMONT — Fremont High School’s boys basketball awards program will be on Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. in the school’s auditorium.
The program will recognize the successes of the Eagle varsity, junior varsity and C teams and their players.
Everyone attending is expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing.
Boys Basketball
Paul nominated for IBCA award
Churubusco senior guard Jackson Paul was a top nominee in District 1 for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Player of the Week award for his efforts against top-ranked Blackhawk Christian in a semifinal game of the Class 2A North Judson Regional Saturday afternoon.
Paul had 23 points, six steals and five assists against the Braves.
College Tennis
Trine’s Isaac Everitt honored by MIAA
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University senior Isaac Everitt of Scottsburg was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men’s Tennis Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Everitt won in both singles and doubles Saturday to lead the Thunder to a 5-4 victory at Wabash. He joined forces with sophomore Alex Mullet to win 8-2 at No. 3 doubles. Then Everitt recovered from losing the first set in his No. 1 singles match to win that match in three sets. The No. 1 singles match was the final match of the dual.
This is the first time in his collegiate career that Everitt was selected as an MIAA Athlete of the Week.
Bowling
Trine third in Falcon Classic Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Trine University’s men’s bowling team was third in the Bowling Green State Falcon Classic Saturday at Southwyck Lanes.
The Thunder had a total score of 6,229. Concordia, Michigan, won with 6,407 and Lawrence Tech, Michigan, was second with 6,268.
Auburn Bowl’s top scores reported
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top scores for the week of March 8.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week awards went to Mike Hasselman for men (132 pins over average), Elizabeth Woods for women (114) and Danielle Wilson for youth (95).
MEN: Moose — Jim Smith 266, Mike Handley 263, Mike Carper 258, Brian Berger 257, Tom Slaughter 257. Booster — Billy Zink 279, Jason Flaugh 279, 719 series, Sam Anglin 268, 718 series, Jeffrey Griffith 267, 735 series, Jason Courtney 266, Gavin Mapes 260, Mark Medler 258, 713 series, Stan Woods 256. Industrial — Charlie Shireman 256, Mike Hasselman 255, 756 series. Masters & Slaves — Logan Sparkman 279.
WOMEN: Moose — Dawn Simmons 223, Maggie Johnson 219, Rachael Gardner 216, 630 series, Katrina Nickerson 201, Jennifer Moring 201 548 series. Booster — Heather Newman 235, 659 series, Nycole Adcox 207. Coffee — Kathy Laughlin 205, 528 series. Industrial — Sheila Surfus 204. Masters & Slaves — Dawn Simmons 213.
YOUTH: Northeast Indiana Classic — Kyle Toyias 257, 715 series, Jacob Oschmann 242, Gavin Fites 614 series. Majors — Ed Gowgiel Jr. 235, Danielle Wilson 230, 545 series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.