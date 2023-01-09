PORTLAND — Girls from northeast Indiana were battling it out in the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling Regional Friday night at Jay County.
By the time the dust settled, seven local girls representing five schools had punched their tickets to the state finals at Mooresville High School next Friday at 11 a.m.
Angola’s Nevaeh Wilson was the lone girl from the coverage area to go undefeated and win a championship, winning all five of her matches and claiming the title at 120 pounds.
Wilson won her first two matches in the 120B bracket by pin, the first over Muncie Central’s Lorraine Farley (2:15) and the second over West Noble’s Jasmine Gibson (1:59). Wilson then won her next two by 6-1 over Jay County’s Jayla Huelskamp and 12-5 over Rochester’s Lucy Rangel to win her half of the bracket.
In the championship round, Wilson pinned North Miami’s Aubrey Burns in 4:01. She was the only Hornet to place in the top four and qualify for state.
Three from East Noble advanced to state after Kyleigh Honaker and Kahmya Bell placed second and Natalie Spidel placed fourth.
At 106 pounds, Honaker pinned Muncie Central’s Kylie Shell (1:16), Central Noble’s Colen Truelove (1:23) and New Haven’s Kyanna Cooper (1:48), before getting pinned by defending state champion Julianna Ocampo of Snider in 1:29 in the championship.
Bell and Spidel both competed at 126 pounds with both advancing to the semifinals, though Spidel would lose to Rochester’s Jadyn Geller by pin (1:43) in her semi, while Bell would be pinned by Geller in the title match in 1:20.
Bell picked up wins over Taylor’s Krysalin Peters (Fall in 16 seconds), Western’s Brynley Erb (Fall in 4:29) and Jay County’s Lina Lingo (a 7-1 decision).
Spidel defeated Homestead’s Hayden Sherman (Fall, 1:46), Jay County’s Willow Hardy (an 8-0 major decision) and Erb (2-0 in overtime), but lost to Lingo in the third-place match to finish fourth.
Briar Hartleroad, who has been the only female wrestler for DeKalb all season, punched her ticket for the Barons by placing second at 170 pounds, pinning Wayne’s Ciara Howard in 43 seconds and winning a 4-2 decision against New Haven’s Heaven Gardner.
In the championship match, Hartleroad was pinned by Kokomo’s Fielou Van Bruggen in 1:47.
Makayla Withrow became the first-ever West Noble Charger to go to the state finals in girls wrestling, finishing third at 106 pounds. Withrow lost her first match of the day in an 11 second pin by Snider’s Ocampo, but redeemed herself by winning out the rest of the way.
Withrow pinned Central Noble’s Truelove (3:38), won a 7-4 decision against Jimtown’s Haley Francis, and pinned Goshen’s Maria Rascalvo (4:59) and New Haven’s Cooper (0:34) to finish the day 4-1.
Prairie Heights’ Amber Handshoe advanced at 170 pounds after taking fourth, coming back from a 2:32 pinfall defeat to Van Bruggen to pin Central Noble’s Brianna Lackey in 32 seconds and defeat New Haven’s Gardner in a 6-0 decision. Handshoe lost the third-place match to Columbia City’s Bralynn Leazier (Fall, 2:35).
Two girls placed fifth to earned an alternate spot at state, Angola’s Emily Golliff at 113 pounds and Prairie Heights’ Katia Fernandez at 98 pounds.
Golliff finished 4-1 for the day, losing to Carroll’s Chyeanne Welch by pinfall in 24 seconds in the quarterfinal of the “B” bracket. She then defeated Kokomo’s Abbi Jackson (Fall, 2:16), Elkhart’s Mardi Waits (Fall, 0:27) and Rochester’s Kendyll Bradley 6-3 to advance to the fifth-place match and pin Western’s Regan McGuire in 3:23.
For Fernandez, she lost to Lakeland’s Angelina Clay in the quarterfinal (Fall, 0:27) before pinning Kokomo’s Miracle Smith in 24 seconds and Central Noble’s Marissa DeWitt in 1:35. She was pinned again by Rochester’s Lilly Gerald in 1:49 in the consolation semifinal, but defeated Clay in the rematch by injury default to earn her spot.
Central Noble’s Naomi Leffers (145) and East Noble’s Michie Richards (132) were both 3-3 for the day to earn sixth place, and Clay was 2-3 to take sixth at 98.
Lakeland’s Kylee Waldron did not place in her weight class at 120 pounds, but had the best finish for the Lakers at 3-2.
In the team standings, East Noble topped the area with 71 points for seventh, followed by Angola in 11th at 45. Lakeland, Prairie Heights and West Noble tied for 17th with 28 points, with Central Noble just behind at 26 points for 20th. Jay County won with 196 points.
