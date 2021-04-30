GARRETT — Andrew Evertts has worked his way all through Indiana and now has returned to his home area.
Evertts was hired as the new head boys basketball coach at Garrett this week, and being from Angola, is happy to be around family and take on the challenge of guiding the Railroaders.
“It’s awesome. We’re very, very excited,” he said. “We are from that area. It’s nice to be back. I used to scout in that gym a lot when I coached at Mississinewa. Some of our sectional teams played there.
“When I was growing up I always liked the gym and they had some very competitive teams there. I think there’s a lot of potential.”
Evertts has a career mark of 67-95 in seven seasons as a head coach at three different schools. He spent the longest stretch of time at Mississinewa, and had three straight winning seasons of 14-11, 16-8, and 16-9.
He has also served as head coach at Medora and North Montgomery.
Evertts named former Angola coach Greg Holmes as one of the major influences in his coaching career.
“He always did the things the right way and worked very hard. He was a huge influence,” Evertts said.
The other was Andy Igel at Eastern Greene.
“I got to work for him and he helped me get my first varsity job,” Evertts said. “He was a great influence for me.
“Those guys have been incredibly helpful — good mentors.”
Evertts wants opponents to know they’ve been in a ball game at the end of the night.
“Just overall toughness,” he said. “We’re going to make things challenging for 32 minutes and hang our hat on our defense, really tough-nosed, solid man-to-man defense. We’ve got some learning to do with that, but we’re ready to get to work.
“I’m a big motion offense guy. I want to give the kids freedom if they can handle that, which makes it fun for them. Defensively, I’m a big man-to-man guy. If we have the personnel, I like to pick teams up full-court man-to-man and just wear teams down.”
Having met the returning Railroader players, Evertts feels the transition to a new coach is off to a good start.
“Buy-in seems to be good. We’ve already had our team meeting, and they seem hungry to get better. I don’t think we’ll have too many issues,” he said.
Evertts plans to help that process along during the summer.
“We’re going to do some team bonding this summer,” Evertts said. “In years past I’ve done an overnight trip where we play somebody a couple hours away. I used to take my teams to Fort Wayne, and we’d go to a TinCaps game in our spare time between shootouts.
“Get them together, have cookouts, I’d also like to get them go out and serve the community. Those are things we can do to create some team bonding and good things can come out of that.”
Evertts says building relationships with his players is his favorite part of coaching.
“The relationships you make with the young men are so fun,” he said. “It’s so cool to get a group of young guys to achieve things that maybe they didn’t think at the beginning of the year that they could achieve. That’s a cool feeling.”
Satisfaction comes when those relationships continue beyond a player’s high school basketball career.
“I’ve been doing it just long enough,” he said. “I had my first player wedding a couple of years ago. One of my former players sold our house here in Crawfordsville. Those relationships are pretty special.”
Changes for the good won’t happen overnight, but Evertts believes he and his team are ready to take their shot.
“It will be a little bit of a challenge at first,” he said. “It’s going to take a little bit of time. We have a good group of returning players. We have enough talent that we can make some good improvements next season.
“How much we’ll improve, I don’t know. It will depend on how hard we work and how well they buy in, but so far, so good. I’m really excited with what I’ve seen. It will be a lot of culture, a lot of program-building in year one.”
