Prep: Isaiah Hostetler, Westview & Vittorio Bona, East Noble

20-6, singles regional runner-up and sectional champion at Concord

All-State honorable mention, all-district, First Team All-NE8

21-3, Second Team All-State singles, all-district

NECC Tourney champion, 8-0 in NECC regular season

Coach: Neal Franz, Fremont

BB on Neal, “Fremont had an incredible season. Most wins in school history and they won their first sectional in school history. I can’t say enough about the fact that I believe ‘Coach of the Year’ should not solely belong to the coach with the winningest team/program that year with the best athletes. But more so, it should go to the coach who is the BEST coach that year. And in this case, I personally believe that is Neal Frantz, who took a group of non-tennis players and made them into a great team.”

Elijah Hosteter, Westview

25-3, All-State honorable mention in singles, all-district

NECC Tourney champion, 8-0 in NECC regular season

Isaac Rogers and Kendall Schwartz, Westview

17-11, NECC Tourney champion, 8-0 in NECC regular season

Jethro Hostetler and Kylen Bender, Westview

26-2, NECC Tourney champion, 8-0 in NECC regular season

Ethan Bock, Fremont

19-5 (all at 1 singles, 2nd most singles wins in a season in program history, but most wins in a season by a No. 1 singles player at FHS)

NECC runner-up at 1 singles

All-NECC for second straight season, Academic All-State

Career leader in singles wins (59) and No. 1 singles wins (44)

62 career wins, 2nd in program history to Tyler Jenkins’ 64

Also 3rd in most singles wins in a season at 18

Nick Miller, Fremont

20-5 (school record for wins in a season)

All-NECC HM (3rd in conference tourney)

59career wins (fourth all-time), 46 career singles wins (fourth all-time)

Nolan Ogle, East Noble

20-2, Second Team All-NE8

Max Bender and Carver Miller, East Noble

Bender: 18-4 overall (17-4 at 1 doubles, 1-0 at 3 singles)

Miller: 21-4 overall (14-4 at 1 dubs, 7-0 at singles)

Both First Team All-NE8, all district and All-State HM

Won 4 postseason matches together before losing to state finalist Northridge

Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel, DeKalb

18-3, 6-1 NE8 (tied for first in conference)

First Team All-NE8 for doubles

DeKalb Invitational Doubles champions

Leyton Byler, Jr., Prairie Heights

13-11, 4th in NECC Tourney (all-conference honorable mention), played in individual singles sectional

Key Matches

Lost to EN’s Vittorio Bona in a close match in the individual sectional, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

Lost to WV’s Isaiah Hostetler in a close match in the NECC Tourney semifinal, 7-5, 6-4

In NECC Tourney, played great tennis to defeat 4 see Chris Miller from West Noble, 7-5, 2-6, 6-2

Early season tournament at Goshen, defeated Goshen’s Isaac Stahly 6-4, 6-2.

Brayden Bohde and Nevin Phares, West Noble

1.Brayden Bohde and Nevin Phares, No. 1 doubles

18-6, beat East Noble, Fremont and Goshen

The All-Area honorable mentions were Fremont's Alex Chilenski, Prairie Heights' Chase Bachelor, Westview's Brennan Beachy, Angola's Connor Libey and Marcus Miller, West Noble's Nate Shaw and Luke Schermerhorn.

