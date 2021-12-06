Prep: Isaiah Hostetler, Westview & Vittorio Bona, East Noble
bona
20-6, singles regional runner-up and sectional champion at Concord
All-State honorable mention, all-district, First Team All-NE8
hostetler
21-3, Second Team All-State singles, all-district
NECC Tourney champion, 8-0 in NECC regular season
Coach: Neal Franz, Fremont
BB on Neal, “Fremont had an incredible season. Most wins in school history and they won their first sectional in school history. I can’t say enough about the fact that I believe ‘Coach of the Year’ should not solely belong to the coach with the winningest team/program that year with the best athletes. But more so, it should go to the coach who is the BEST coach that year. And in this case, I personally believe that is Neal Frantz, who took a group of non-tennis players and made them into a great team.”
Elijah Hosteter, Westview
25-3, All-State honorable mention in singles, all-district
NECC Tourney champion, 8-0 in NECC regular season
Isaac Rogers and Kendall Schwartz, Westview
17-11, NECC Tourney champion, 8-0 in NECC regular season
Jethro Hostetler and Kylen Bender, Westview
26-2, NECC Tourney champion, 8-0 in NECC regular season
Ethan Bock, Fremont
19-5 (all at 1 singles, 2nd most singles wins in a season in program history, but most wins in a season by a No. 1 singles player at FHS)
NECC runner-up at 1 singles
All-NECC for second straight season, Academic All-State
Career leader in singles wins (59) and No. 1 singles wins (44)
62 career wins, 2nd in program history to Tyler Jenkins’ 64
Also 3rd in most singles wins in a season at 18
Nick Miller, Fremont
20-5 (school record for wins in a season)
All-NECC HM (3rd in conference tourney)
59career wins (fourth all-time), 46 career singles wins (fourth all-time)
Nolan Ogle, East Noble
20-2, Second Team All-NE8
Max Bender and Carver Miller, East Noble
Bender: 18-4 overall (17-4 at 1 doubles, 1-0 at 3 singles)
Miller: 21-4 overall (14-4 at 1 dubs, 7-0 at singles)
Both First Team All-NE8, all district and All-State HM
Won 4 postseason matches together before losing to state finalist Northridge
Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel, DeKalb
18-3, 6-1 NE8 (tied for first in conference)
First Team All-NE8 for doubles
DeKalb Invitational Doubles champions
Leyton Byler, Jr., Prairie Heights
13-11, 4th in NECC Tourney (all-conference honorable mention), played in individual singles sectional
Key Matches
Lost to EN’s Vittorio Bona in a close match in the individual sectional, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4
Lost to WV’s Isaiah Hostetler in a close match in the NECC Tourney semifinal, 7-5, 6-4
In NECC Tourney, played great tennis to defeat 4 see Chris Miller from West Noble, 7-5, 2-6, 6-2
Early season tournament at Goshen, defeated Goshen’s Isaac Stahly 6-4, 6-2.
Brayden Bohde and Nevin Phares, West Noble
1.Brayden Bohde and Nevin Phares, No. 1 doubles
18-6, beat East Noble, Fremont and Goshen
The All-Area honorable mentions were Fremont's Alex Chilenski, Prairie Heights' Chase Bachelor, Westview's Brennan Beachy, Angola's Connor Libey and Marcus Miller, West Noble's Nate Shaw and Luke Schermerhorn.
