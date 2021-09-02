SUNRISE, Fla. — Wolcottville native Karch Bachman will take part in the Florida Panthers’ development camp and participate in a prospect showcase tournament later this month.
The Panthers’ development camp will take place from Sept. 10-14 at Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs, Florida.
Bachman is also a part of Florida’s 24-man roster that will be in a prospect showcase tournament hosted by the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Wesley Chapel, Florida, on Sept. 18-21. Bachman and the Panther prospects will be playing teams of prospects from the Lightning, the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes.
The American Hockey League’s Charlotte Checkers announced on Aug. 2 that they signed Bachman to a one-year AHL contract. Kurt Bachman, Karch’s father, told the News Sun Tuesday that Karch signed a National Hockey League professional tryout contract with the Panthers last week.
Bachman, a forward, is entering his second professional season. He played for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, the ECHL affiliate of the Checkers, in his first pro season last season. In 32 games with the Swamp Rabbits, Bachman had 10 goals, four assists and 13 penalty minutes.
Bachman, 24, was a fifth-round draft pick of the Panthers in 2015 right after graduating from Culver Military Academy. He had 69 points (29 goals, 40 assists) in 143 games over a four-year college career at Miami (Ohio).
(0) comments
