GARRETT — Garrett football coach Chris DePew believes his players have the ability and the talent to improve upon recent seasons.
That is, provided they can get through the first game without suffering serious injuries to key players.
In each of the past two seasons, important cogs to the Railroaders were lost.
In 2019, running back Kolin Cope was hurt in the season-opening game. Last year, Gage Smith, who was the team’s starting quarterback, went down and was lost for the season.
“Each of the past two years, probably our best player got hurt in the first or second game, and we spent the entire season trying to figure it out after that,” DePew said.
Last season, freshman Aaden Lytle was called upon to lead the team after Smith’s injury.
Lytle completed 62-of-122 passes for 540 yards, including three touchdowns.
“It doesn’t matter who it is, if it’s a freshman at the varsity level, you’re going to take some lumps,” DePew said of Lytle. “He played fairly well, and he’s a total football junkie, so he’s committed to getting better.
“He’s in a real good position. He’s surrounded by a lot of older guys and I think they really believe in him.
“He always wants to learn more,” the Garrett coach continued. “He’s a film-watcher and a question-asker.”
Returning for his senior season, Cope finished with 1,000 rushing yards, including 10 touchdowns.
The Railroaders could have as many as nine returning players on defense and eight on offense.
“We have 17 seniors, which is a lot for us,” DePew said. “That usually bodes well. There’s a lot of experience in that bunch.”
Senior Trey Richards caught 12 passes on offense, including two scores. At safety, he ranked second on defense with 71 total tackles.
As a junior, Mark William was third on the team with 66 tackles. Classmates Carson Harter (56 tackles) and Lukas Swager (55 tackles) rounded out the top five defenders.
“We’re bigger, we’re faster than we were and more experienced than we were,” DePew said of his players. “A lot can happen with a high school kid’s body in a year.
“I don’t think we have any lightning guys, but as a team, we’re a lot quicker.”
Familiarity with the players and having nearly every member of the coaching staff back are sometimes overlooked aspects.
“We all know what to expect from each other,” DePew said. “A lot of times, that’s the thing in football. No matter how long a kid’s been in your program, what they do on a Friday night is still a question mark until you see it.
“How do they handle getting coached hard by varsity coaches? Most of that, we have figured out already.
“We have a really good understanding with each other: coaches with each other, coaches with players and players with each other. Some of the biggest hurdles you have to figure out in a season, we’ve already cleared.
“Now, we have to play and stay healthy.”
