FORT WAYNE — DeKalb’s girls bowling team won the championship of the Fort Wayne Semi-State Saturday at Pro Bowl West.
The Barons earned the chance to defend their state championship at Royal Pin Western in Indianapolis Feb. 11.
In singles play, area bowlers Josh Wirges of DeKalb and Kameron Ruiz of Garrett both qualified for state. Wirges placed seventh and Ruiz ninth with the top 15 advancing. Brian Miller of Eastside also competed.
Wirges qualified for state a year ago.
DeKalb’s Elizabeth Jones competed in girls singles, but could not get into the top 10, the cutoff for going to state.
DeKalb’s team was the No. 1 qualfier with a score of 2,030, edging out Griffith which had 2,022 and Snider (2,008).
Those three teams, along with Highland (1,960), Elkhart (1,940) and Huntington North (1,934) advanced to state.
In the stepladder games, which were two-game roll-offs, Highland defeated Snider but lost to Griffith, setting up a battle of the top two qualifying teams in the finals.
Griffith outscored DeKalb in the first game 199-171. The Barons showed great poise, however, and took advantage with a string of strikes after Griffith left a frame open. The Barons took the second game 193-144, winning the match by 21 pins.
DeKalb finished third at semi-state last year on its way to the state title.
