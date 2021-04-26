Prep Track
LPC boys 2nd in Hicksville Invite
HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Lakewood Park’s boys team was second in the Hicksville Invitational on Saturday, scoring 97 points. The Panther girls finished sixth with 59 points.
Fairview won both meets with both teams scoring 118 and 2/3 points. The LPC boys finished two points ahead of third-place Evergreen, Ohio.
Panther senior Zach Collins was the Most Valuable Athlete in the boys’ meet. He scored 40 points, winning the 100-meter dash (11.35 seconds), the 200 (23.04 seconds), the high jump (clearing 6 feet) and the long jump (20 feet, 11.5 inches).
LPC’s Colton White won the 400 in 51.65 seconds.
Lakewood Park was second in the 4-by-200 and 4-by-800 relays. The 4-by-200 team of Conner Hodges, White, Blake Miller and Caleb Ramer finished in 1:37.70. The 4-by-800 team of Cobin Moriarity, Michael Kruse, Dylan Rowlader and Braeson Kruse finished in 9:10.15.
On the girls’ side, Sam Hartz won the 400 in 1:04.24 and was third in the 100 in 14.08 seconds to lead the Panthers. Kesed Picazo won the 200 in 28.42 seconds.
Lakewood Park was third in the 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 relays. Finja Jaegers, Kaylee Rowlader, Grace Kamleiter and Picazo finished the 4-by-100 in 56.46 seconds. Hartz, Vanessa Lehman, Haley Brooks and Sophie Burris finished the 4-by-400 in 4:42.04. Tori Miller was fourth in the long jump at 14-1.5.
Prep Softball
Cougars rout Bulldogs
FORT WAYNE — Central Noble defeated Concordia 19-1 in five innings in the Concordia Invitational Saturday.
Bre Waikel was 5-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored and four runs batted in to lead the Cougars. Casey Hunter and Emma Marker each had two hits and three runs batted in. Marker and Bridgette Gray scored three runs each.
Libby Goldey was the starting and winning pitcher for CN. She allowed one earned run and one hit over three innings. Then Abby Hile pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
On Friday in Albion, Central Noble lost to Whitko 8-6.
The Wildcats scored six runs in the fourth to overcome a 5-2 deficit. Whitko outhit the Cougars 9-6.
Jenica Berkes went the distance pitching for the Cougars and struck out 10. She also tripled and drove in a run with the bat.
Kyndal Pease doubled and scored a run for CN. Bridgette Gray scored two runs and stole a base.
Fremont 1-1 vs. Southwood
FREMONT — Fremont split a nonconference doubleheader with Southwood Saturday at Vistula Park. The Eagles won the opener 12-11, then lost game two 12-6.
In game one, Fremont rallied from a 7-1 deficit after four and a half innings to win. It scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off victorious.
Eva Foulk doubled, homered and drove in three runs for the Eagles. Jada Rhonehouse was 4-for-5 with three RBIs. Jenny Martin had two runs and two RBIs. Sydney Hinchcliffe pitched a complete game win and struck out nine, and also had two hits.
Game two was stopped after five innings due to rain. The Knights only had three earned runs. Hinchcliffe and Khloe Glendening each had two hits for Fremont.
Saints too much for Angola, Heights
Bishop Dwenger won at Prairie Heights 21-4 in five innings on Friday, then won at Angola Saturday, 13-0 in five innings and 10-8.
On Friday, the Panthers matched the Saints with three runs in the opening inning, then it was all Dwenger. That included a two-run home run by Kalli Aaron.
Lillie Booher and Chloe Riehl also homered for Prairie Heights. Booher had two hits and Riehl scored twice.
In other area action on Friday, Churubusco lost at Columbia City 19-1 in five innings.
Prep Baseball Chargers beaten by Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY — West Noble lost to Columbia City 10-0 in five innings and 8-1 on Saturday.
Randy Villanueva, Peter Bradley, Adam Nelson and Jonathan Schwartz had two hits apiece in the twin bill for the Chargers.
Norsemen sweep PH
WABASH — Prairie Heights lost to Northfield 7-1 and 14-1 in five innings on Saturday.
The Panthers led 1-0 in game one until the Norsemen scored six runs in the fifth.
Freshmen Lane Wagler and Kestin Goodman each had hits in their first varsity at-bats in game two. Wagler singled and scored on Goodman’s ground-rule double to left.
Seth Troyer had a hit in each game for Prairie Heights.
Boys Prep Golf Central Noble plays in Whitko Invite
NORTH MANCHESTER — Central Noble was ninth in the Whitko Invitational, shooting 398 at Sycamore Golf Club.
Northridge won with 321. Triton was second with 325 and was led by tournament medalist Cole McKinney, who fired a 70.
College Golf
Trine men repeat as MIAA champs
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s golf team repeated as Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season champion and will play in the NCAA Division III Championships for the first time in program history next month.
The Thunder finished second to Kalamazoo, 305-309, in the Alma MIAA Jamboree Saturday at the PohlCat. Hope was third with 311, and Calvin was fourth with 312.
By winning six conference jamborees, Trine was just playing out the season Saturday and held relatively steady.
For the sake of the conference standings, only six of the eight jamborees counted. The Trine Jamboree on April 10 and the Calvin Jamboree on April 12 did not count because not all MIAA teams were able to participate due to COVID-19 protocols. So Trine had 1,778 strokes in six jamborees. Hope and Calvin tied for second at 1,824.
On Saturday, senior Cameron Ruge led the Thunder with 74 and tied for third overall. Freshman Mark Civanich fired a 75 and tied for sixth place.
Trine also had 79 from Mitch Lowney, 81 from Todd Mieske and 88 from Carlos Coeto.
Two Thunder players played as individuals. Jack Brockie tied for 10th place with a 77. Senior Zach Frane, a DeKalb High School graduate, had an 88.
The All-MIAA Teams were announced and determined based on scoring averages. Civanich and Ruge made the First Team and Calvin’s Kasen Anderson was the Most Valuable Golfer. Four Thunder golfers made the Second Team, Lowney, Brockie, Coeto and Mieske.
The NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships will begin on May 11 at Oglebay Resort & Conference Center in Wheeling, West Virginia. The field for the tournament will be officially announced by the NCAA on Monday.
Trine women 4th in Calvin Jamboree
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s golf team ended its season on Saturday with a fourth-place finish in Calvin’s Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Jamboree, shooting 348 at The Golf Club at Thornapple Pointe.
Saint Mary’s won by three shots over second-place Calvin, 318-321. The Belles clinched their fourth straight MIAA regular season title. The Thunder finished fourth in the season standings.
On Saturday, Maire Sullivan led Trine with 79 and tied for third place in the jamboree.
The Thunder also had 85 from Jenna Doumont, 90 from Lily Williamson, 94 from Olivia Phillips and 96 from Reagan Guthrie. Individual Annabelle Burkholder shot 97.
Thunder men fall in OT of MIAA final
HOLLAND, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s soccer team lost to Hope 2-1 in overtime in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament championship match Saturday evening at Van Andel Soccer Stadium.
Freshman Tyler Murphy scored on a rebound with 44 seconds left in the first half after a Trine free kick to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead in their first MIAA Tournament championship match in program history.
The Flying Dutchmen (5-1-1) controlled the play and pushed it deep into the Thunder’s defensive third of the field for much of the remainder of the match and scored the final two goals.
Trine goalkeeper Troy Saylor stopped Brandon Fles’ header off a Flying Dutchmen corner kick, but freshman Ethan Jansen buried the rebound in the 70th minute to tie the match at 1 in the 70th minute.
After a Hope free kick, Ty Dalton scored the game-winning goal on a rebound of Brett Dyer’s shot that hit a goalpost with 4 minutes, 27 seconds left in the first 10-minute overtime period.
The Flying Dutchmen outshot the Thunder 16-2. Saylor made four saves for Trine, who finished its 2020-21 season at 11-5.
College Softball
Thunder sweep Scots, Bulldogs
Trine had an impressive weekend that put itself very close to clinching a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season title.
The Thunder swept Adrian at home on Saturday, 11-0 in five innings and 6-0 in five innings, then won twice at Alma on Sunday, 5-0 and 12-4 in five innings.
Trine did all that with senior ace Hannah Kampmann pitching to just one batter all weekend in her return from COVID-19 quarantine. Thunder coach Don Danklefsen inserted the senior battery of Kampmann and catcher Victoria Porter with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning of Trine’s final regular season home game Saturday. That battery only worked together on one batter as Kampmann struck out Bulldog Bailey Bennett looking. Then the game was stopped by rain.
In that second game with Adrian, three Trine pitchers combined for a four-hit shutout with no walks. Freshman Lauren Clausen went the first four innings to get the win.
Mercede Daugherty was 3-for-3, including two doubles, and drove in four runs for the Thunder. Bailey Vande Giessen drove in two runs. Ellie Trine and Taylor Murdock scored two runs each.
In game one, Murdock hit two home runs and drove in five runs. She hit a grand slam in the fourth inning.
Vande Giessen and Ashley Swartout each had three hits for Trine, with Swartout also driving in three runs. Anna Koeppl threw a three-hit shutout and struck out seven.
In game one with Alma Sunday, Koeppl (11-2) threw another shutout despite scattering eight hits. She walked none and struck out six. Ellie Trine had a three-run double in the Thunder’s four-run second inning.
In game two, Swartout hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning after the Scots (20-12, 8-6 MIAA) scored a run in the top half. Trine kept going offensively and ended up with 13 hits.
Swartout, Daugherty and Vande Giessen had two hits apiece and two runs apiece for the Thunder. Clausen (5-1) was the starting and winning pitcher and had no walks in three and two-thirds innings.
Trine (28-6, 14-0) will travel to second-place Hope on Saturday afternoon to end the regular season. The Thunder may only need one win clinch an outright conference championship, but the Flying Dutch had four more conference games before dealing with Trine. Hope played at Saint Mary’s on Monday.
College Volleyball Trine women win 2020-21 finale
ANGOLA — Trine’s women’s volleyball team ended its season with a tightly-contested sweep of Kalamazoo in the fifth-place match of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament Saturday night at Hershey Hall. The scores were 25-20, 29-27, 25-19.
It was the final college volleyball match for Thunder seniors Sarah Toles, Madison Munger, Jacqueline Baughman and Lindsey DeCamp. The All-MIAA teams were announced on Saturday and Munger was picked to the First Team while Baughman was selected to the Second Team.
Toles, an East Noble graduate, had 16 kills, three block assists and three digs against the Hornets (3-7). Baughman had 39 assists, 10 digs, four aces and four kills. Munger had 14 kills, 11 digs and two block assists, and DeCamp had 10 digs and two aces.
Paris Outwater had 17 digs and two aces for Trine, who finished the academic year with an 8-5 record. Central Noble graduate Chloe Behm chipped in six kills, three block assists and a dig.
College Tennis Trine teams top Olivet
ANGOLA — Both Trine teams defeated Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Olivet 9-0 on Saturday.
The Thunder men 12-5 overall, 4-2 in the MIAA. The Trine women improve to 14-4, 5-2.
Trine women 9, Olivet 0
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (T) def. Desiree Luque Pradas 3-6, 6-2, 10-3. 2. Jadyn Davis (T) def. Emily Foulk 6-2, 6-1. 3. Eva Morales (T) def. Makenzie Borg 6-0, 6-0. 4. Ellie Cole (T) def. Ally Sears 6-1, 6-0. 5. Trista Savage (T) def. Kiandra Marciniak 6-0, 6-0. 6. Camille Lozier (T) def. Alyssa Davis 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Cole (T) def. Borg-Luque Pradas 8-5. 2. Jad. Davis-Lozier (T) def. Em. Foulk-Sears 8-1. 3. Savage-Andrea Jordan (T) def. Marciniak-A. Davis 8-0.
Trine men 9, Olivet 0
Singles: 1. Isaac Everitt (T) def. Donald Doyle 6-0, 6-0. 2. Aaron Streit (T) def. Benjamin Morrow 6-2, 6-3. 3. Jaxon Davis (T) def. Trevor Lewis 6-0, 6-1. 4. Ryan Smith (T) def. Caleb Graham 6-0, 6-1. 5. Drew Dixon (T) def. McKalen Jambor 6-0, 6-0. 6. Alex Mullet (T) won by default.
Doubles: 1. R. Smith-Streit (T) def. Lewis-Morrow 8-1. 2. Jax. Davis-Dixon (T) def. Doyle-Graham 8-1. 3. Everitt-Gaby (T) won by default.
College Lacrosse Trine women’s season ends in MIAA Tourney
HOLLAND, Mich. — Trine’s women’s lacrosse season ended with a 20-12 to Hope Saturday afternoon in a first-round match of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament.
The Thunder (5-9) answered three Hope goals to start the game with four of their own. Kristin John scored to put Trine ahead 5-4 with a little over eight and a half minutes left in the first half. Then the Flying Dutch (10-2) went on a 5-1 run and continued to gradually pull away.
Alyssa Keptner and Danielle Gargiulo scored three goals each for the Thunder. Gargiulo also had an assist. Kristen Nguyen had two goals. Emily Morthorst and Jillian Rejczyk each made six saves in goal.
Dutchmen down Trine
ANGOLA — Trine’s men’s lacrosse team ended the regular season with a 13-5 loss to Hope in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game Saturday afternoon at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
The Flying Dutchmen (9-1, 3-1 MIAA) led 7-0 after one quarter and 10-2 at the half.
Noah Markus had a goal and an assist for the Thunder (4-6, 3-3). Nick DiPaolo made 13 saves in goal.
College Baseball Trine wins one over Britons
Trine won one of four games over Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Albion this past weekend.
The Thunder split a doubleheader at home Sunday, winning game one 14-1 and losing game 6-1. The Britons won both games on their home field, 7-0 and 8-5.
In game one Sunday, Trine (6-19, 6-10 MIAA) scored 13 runs in the first three innings and Adam Wheaton (3-3) pitched a complete game victory, allowing five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.
A.J. Mitchell and Dalton Nikirk both went 3-of-4 with three runs scored for the Thunder. Mitchell had a solo home run and drove in four runs. Nikirk and Cory Erbskorn each had three RBIs.
In game two, Drew Olszewski threw a complete game three-hitter with nine strikeouts and had two hits and a stolen base for the Britons. A.J. Mitchell walked three times and drove in Trine’s lone run in the fifth inning.
In game two Saturday, Trine took a 4-2 lead into the fifth inning. Then Albion scored three times in the fifth and three more runs in the sixth.
Nikirk had three hits and Adam Stefanelli has two hits for the Thunder. Eastside graduate Conner Dove started and took the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) and six hits and four and one-third innings.
In game one, Kevin Korte threw a three-hit shutout for the Britons (11-17, 7-11). Gary DeMartino had two hits for Trine.
