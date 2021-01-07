Girls Basketball
Railroaders rally to win at Fairfield
BENTON — Class 3A fifth-ranked Garrett rallied from a 10-point deficit midway through the third quarter to beat Fairfield 37-35 in a big Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday.
Morgan Ostrowski scored inside as she was fouled to put the Railroaders up 36-35 with 28.2 seconds left. Taylor Gerke made a free throw with 13.9 seconds left. Fairfield’s Brea Garber missed two three-point shots in the final 20 seconds and Garrett (13-1, 6-0 NECC) hung on.
Ostrowski had 16 points, four rebounds and a blocked shot for Garrett. Bailey Kelham added 11 points. Nataley Armstrong had six points and six assists. Taylor Gerke had six rebounds and three assists. Faith Owen grabbed seven rebounds.
Brooke Sanchez had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for Fairfield (9-5, 4-2). Bailey Willard had eight points.
Garrett won the junior varsity game 29-22. McKenna Malcolm had nine points and seven rebounds for the Railroaders. Halle Hathaway added eight points and two steals.
LPC wins at Bethany
WATERFORD MILLS — Lakewood Park defeated Bethany Christian 51-46 on Tuesday night.
The Panthers ended the Bruins’ winning streak at five games. Bethany Christian is 10-5.
Chloe Jolloff led Lakewood Park with 17 points. Jade Carnahan had 14 points and Mackenzie Shepherd scored 10.
Fremont tops ECA
FREMONT — Fremont snapped a losing streak at five games with a 54-23 victory over Elkhart Christian on Tuesday night.
Nine Fremont players scored, led by Katie Berlew with 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Jada Rhonehouse and McKenzie Parnin each had six points. Alexis Book, Natalie Gochenour and Kaylie Zuccolotto had five points apiece. Fremont is 3-11, and Elkhart Christian is 0-11.
In other area action Tuesday, Churubusco lost at Columbia City 64-21.
Boys Basketball Garrett picks up NECC win over Hamilton
GARRETT — Host Garrett shut out Hamilton in the first half and cruised to an 87-7 win Tuesday.
Thirteen players figured in the scoring for the Railroaders (2-7), who led 49-0 at halftime.
Senior Blake Ratcliffe led Garrett with 12 points. Freshman Drayton Myers and sophomore Kyle Smith had 11 points each. Sophomore Tyler Gater added 10 points.
Junior Lukas Swager had eight rebounds. Smith had three assists and six steals. Junior Jaxson Gould blocked three shots.
Paul sets ‘Busco assists record in big win
CHURUBUSCO — Senior guard Jackson Paul had a triple-double and became Churubusco’s career assists leader in the Eagles’ 109-59 pounding of Elkhart Christian Tuesday night.
Paul had 29 points, 12 assists and 10 steals. He has 398 career assists, passing the 394 of James Ford.
Luke McClure had 27 points and seven steals for Churubusco (6-1). Landen Jordan had 18 points and 13 rebounds. Freshman Drew Pliett had 17 points, and classmate Ayden White scored 13. Elkhart Christian is 2-3.
Lakewood Park falls to Starfires
AUBURN — Lakewood Park lost to South Adams 69-59 Tuesday night.
Caedmon Bontrager had 24 points and Carter Harman scored nine for the Panthers (3-3). The Starfires are 4-4.
Prep Swimming East Noble swept by Columbia City
KENDALLVILLE — In their first meet of 2021, both East Noble swim teams lost to Columbia City in a Northeast 8 Conference meet Tuesday.
The girls fell to the Eagles 102-80, and the boys lost 120-55.
Lily Meyer was the lone first-place finisher for the East Noble girls. She took the top spot in the diving portion. Kinsey Cole came in second.
Angelyn Nguyen, Paige Anderson, Madelyn Fear and Cole came in second in the 200-yard medley relay. Anderson also placed second in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Nguyen finished second in the 100 backstroke.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Cole, Khloe Pankop, Kylee Savoie and Meagan Kabrich also placed second.
On the boys side, Owen Fleck took first place in the one-meter dive.
Kyler Corbin placed first in the 100 free and second in the 100 backstroke, and Owen Chambers finished first in the 200 free.
The 400 free relay team of Jack Bolinger, Chambers, Nathan Richards and Corbin placed second.
Prep Wrestling Garrett defeats Prairie Heights, Angola
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Garrett defeated Prairie Heights 45-18 Tuesday night in a matchup of the top two teams in the Northeast Corner Conference.
The Class 2A top-ranked Railroaders and the Class 1A third-ranked Panthers both defeated Angola; 60-21 for Garrett and 66-18 for Prairie Heights.
Cougars win at Luers
FORT WAYNE — Central Noble won 51-12 over Bishop Luers on Monday.
Five matches took place in the dual meet, and the Cougars won three of them. Arthur Armer (120 pounds) and Isaac Clay (195) had pins for CN, and Danny Leffers won by decision at 152.
DeKalb reschedules two matches
WATERLOO — DeKalb has rescheduled two matches for later this month.
The Barons will host Bellmont Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m. DeKalb will host Bishop Luers and Bishop Dwenger Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 6:30 p.m.
Competition will be in the main gym on both dates.
Gymnastics
DeKalb prevails in opener at Huntington NorthWATERLOO — DeKalb scored 103.425 points to 97.075 for Huntington North and won its season opener Tuesday.
The Barons had the top three all-arounders with Sarah Boyd 35.175, Lauren Blythe 34.6, and Allison Burton 32.85. Eastside’s Brielle Carter competed individually and scored 32.175 in the all-around.
Boyd won the bars (9.2) and Blythe was third (7.975). Carter was fifth (7.625) and Burton sixth (7.575). Blythe (9.4) and Boyd (8.725) went 1-2 on the beam, with Burton fourth (8.225).
Blythe won the floor with a 9.125, edging Carter who scored 9.1. Also for DeKalb, Burton was third at 8.675, Boyd was fourth at 8.55 and Myca Miller was sixth at 8.2.
Miller (8.85) and Boyd (8.7) were 1-2 in the vault for the Barons, with Burtion (8.375) taking fourth. Carter (8.25) was sixth.
M.S, Basketball CN boys teams sweep Eastside
ALBION — Central Noble Junior High’s boys basketball teams defeated Eastside on Tuesday, 36-30 in the eighth grade game and 25-21 in the seventh grade contest.
In the eighth grade game, Carter Wilkinson led the Cougars with 14 points. Central Noble also had seven points from Brody Morgan, six from Jacob Chenoweth, five from Ryne Keirn and four points from Redick Zolman.
In the seventh grade game, the Cougars returned from an extended layoff due to COVID-19 protocols and held off a Blazer rally in the fourth quarter to win.
Simeon Gard had 10 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots for CN (7-2). Trey Shisler had seven points, six steals and two assists. Nick Freeman overcame foul trouble to compile six points, three rebounds and two assists. Tyler Broom had two points and three boards. Kyle Knafel and Keegan Knight both pitched in with key rebounds and key steals.
Both Cougar teams will host East Noble today.
High Schools Fremont needs spring JV coaches
FREMONT — Fremont is in need of junior varsity coaches for both softball and girls tennis for the upcoming spring 2021 season.
Persons interested in the coaching positions need to contact FHS athletic director Roger Probst by phone at 495-9876 or by email at rprobst@fremonteagles.us.
PH seeking varsity assistant football coaches
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights is looking for two varsity assistant football coaches.
Interested and qualified individuals in the paid coaching positions need to send a completed application, letter of interest and a resume with references to Prairie Heights High School athletic director Brent Byler. Mail the items to the school to Byler’s attention at 0245 S 1150 E, LaGrange, IN, 46761. Byler can be reached by phone at 351-2139.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.