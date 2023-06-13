INDIANAPOLIS — Angola-based Tri-State Gymnastics ended its 2022-23 competitive season in the 2023 National Gymnastics Association Midwest Zone Regional Championships May 13 and 14 at the Indiana Convention Center.
Angola residents Miley Meston and Macy Buchanan both won regional event championships. Meston won hers on vault in Level 3, and Buchanan won her title on the balance beam in Level 6.
TSG’s Level 6 team finished third and was amongst 20 of the strongest teams from Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
2023 National Gymnastics Association
Midwest Zone Regional Championships
May 13 and 14 Tri-State Gymnastics results
Level 2
Jaden Waddington (hometown, Angola) — Vault, 8.9 (15th place); uneven bars, 9.375 (tied for 7th); balance beam, 9.35 (tied for 3rd); floor exercise, 9.6 (6th); all-around, 37.225 (7th).
Ella Hensch (Angola) — Vault, 9.05 (13th); uneven bars, 9.3 (tied for 9th); balance beam, 9.3 (tied for 6th); floor exercise, 9.575 (8th); all-around, 37.225 (9th).
Level 3
Charlie Vanover (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 9.225 (tied for 6th); uneven bars, 9.225 (13th); balance beam, 8.675 (13th); floor exercise, 9.35 (tied for 9th); all-around, 36.475 (13th).
Alyssa Everett (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 9.375 (3rd); uneven bars, 9.35 (13th); balance beam, 8.175 (15th); floor exercise, 9.125 (13th); all-around, 36.025 (13th).
Miley Meston (Angola) — Vault, 9.375 (1st); uneven bars, 9.125 (15th); balance beam, 8.7 (11th); floor exercise, 9.175 (12th); all-around, 36.375 (10th).
Lynlee Werling (Angola) — Vault, 9.15 (4th); uneven bars, 9.2 (13th); balance beam, 8.725 (10th); floor exercise, 9.2 (11th); all-around, 36.275 (12th).
Addi Steury (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.025 (7th); uneven bars, 8.875 (12th); balance beam, 9.125 (6th); floor exercise, 9.125 (8th); all-around, 36.15 (10th).
Zoey Bassett (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.325 (2nd); uneven bars, 9.275 (9th); balance beam, 9.075 (6th); floor exercise, 9.5 (tied for 3rd); all-around, 37.175 (4th).
Addelyn Karnes (Orland) — Vault, 9.3 (3rd); uneven bars, 9 (14th); balance beam, 8.125 (15th); floor exercise, 9 (12th); all-around, 35.425 (14th).
Level 4
Natalei Patton (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.175 (14th); uneven bars, 9.125 (9th); balance beam, 9.3 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.325 (10th); all-around, 36.925 (6th).
Adalynn LaRowe (Auburn) — Vault, 9.275 (12th); uneven bars, 8.7 (14th); balance beam, 8.85 (tied for 9th); floor exercise, 9.2 (14th); all-around, 36.025 (13th).
Ryleigh Lingo (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.45 (6th); uneven bars, 9.075 (tied for 7th); balance beam, 8.9 (tied for 8th); floor exercise, 9.275 (16th); all-around, 36.7 (7th).
Macy Buchanan (Angola) — Vault, 9.125 (13th); uneven bars, 9.3 (4th); balance beam, 9.375 (1st); floor exercise, 9.4 (5th); all-around, 37.2 (tied for 2nd).
Level 5
Lexi Wainwright (Angola) — Vault, 9 (15th); uneven bars, 8.5 (13th); balance beam, 8.775 (11th); floor exercise, 9.45 (9th); all-around, 35.725 (13th).
Kylie Phillips (Howe) — Vault, 9.075 (13th); uneven bars, 8.3 (14th); balance beam, 8.425 (13th); floor exercise, 9.575 (tied for 4th); all-around, 35.375 (15th).
Level 6
Elise Baker (Angola) — Vault, 8.7 (12th); uneven bars, 8.575 (11th); balance beam, 9.325 (tied for 4th); floor exercise, 9.1 (8th); all-around, 35.7 (8th).
Alexis Conklin (Angola) — Vault, 8.75 (9th); uneven bars, 8.875 (7th); balance beam, 9.35 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.3 (tied for 5th); all-around, 36.275 (3rd).
Aria Schrock (Fremont) — Vault, 8.9 (8th); uneven bars, 8.775 (tied for 7th); balance beam, 9.35 (4th); floor exercise, 9.075 (12th); all-around, 36.1 (8th).
Ciera Hill (Angola) — Vault, 8.925 (8th); uneven bars, 8.25 (11th); balance beam, 8.7 (tied for 9th); floor exercise, 8.75 (14th); all-around, 34.625 (12th).
Maleah Tanner (Fort Wayne) — Vault, 9.3 (2nd); uneven bars, 9.05 (2nd); balance beam, 8.225 (5th); floor exercise, 9.2 (4th); all-around, 35.775 (2nd).
