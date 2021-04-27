Prep Softball Barons fall in final inning
NEW HAVEN — New Haven scored in the bottom of the seventh to defeat DeKalb 2-1 in a Northeast 8 Conference game Monday.
Lilllie Cserep went the distance and allowed six hits for the Barons with five strikeouts and seven walks.
The Barons were limited to three hits, including Mackenzie Zent’s RBI single. Baylee Doster had a double and Jayla Brown had a single.
LPC outscores Snider
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park defeated Snider 16-11 on Monday. The Panthers improved to 3-8 on the season.
Prep Baseball Lakewood drops shootout
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park lost to Canterbury 16-13 on Monday.
Logan Bortner reached base four times for the Panthers. Grant Merkel scored three runs and Gabe Dager drove in three runs.
Prep Boys Golf Lakers win NECC 3-team match
KENDALLVILLE — Lakeland shot 169 at Cobblestone on Monday to defeat Northeast Corner Conference rivals Fremont and Central Noble.
Sophomores Ben Keil and Tommy Curtis shared medalist honors with 3-over par 39s to lead the Lakers (5-1, 5-0 NECC).
Lakeland also had 45 from Nate Keil, 46 from Carson Aldrich and 56 from Carter Loveall.
Lukas Berlew led the Eagles (2-3, 2-2) with 45, and Jake Allman shot 46. Fremont also had 54 from Josh Sherbondy, 57 from Alex Chilenski and 61 from Luke Campbell.
Riley Smith had 51 for the Cougars (1-3, 1-3). CN also had 54 from Logan Behm, 56 from Owen Norris, 59 from Nate Robinson and 61 from Kaden Coburn.
Warriors fall to Northridge
LAGRANGE — Westview was pretty solid Monday despite losing to area power Northridge 163-174 at Heron Creek.
The Warriors had four rounds in the 40s, led by Logan Schwartz’s 42. But the Raiders had three guys in the 30s. Co-medalists Ty Miller and Brock Reschly fired 37s and Tyler Frazier had a 39.
Westview also had 43 from Carl Miller, 44 from Isaac Rogers, 45 from Landon Bennett and 50 from Wade Springer.
The junior varsity match was played at Meadow Valley in Middlebury. The Raiders won 189-214. Justin Miller shot 50 and Zach Miller had 53 to lead Westview.
Chargers show growth
SYRACUSE — West Noble shot a season-low 192 at Maxwelton on Monday, but finished third behind Wawasee and Fairfield.
The Warriors were first with 174, and the Falcons were second with 189.
Charger Brayden Bohde was medalist with 40. Wawasee junior Caleb Clevenger and Fairfield freshman Miles Nine shot 42s.
West Noble also had 43 from Brockton Miller, 53 from Luke Schermerhorn, 56 from Brenden Parson and 71 from Rodrigo Melchor in his first career round. Schermerhorn and Parson shot season-best scores.
Girls Tennis AHS downs Chargers
ANGOLA — Angola only lost one game in defeating Northeast Corner Conference rival West Noble 5-0 on Monday. The Hornets are 4-0, 1-0 in the NECC.
Angola won the junior varsity dual 6-0.
Angola 5, West Noble 0
Singles: 1. Elina Locane (A) def. Avery Kruger 6-1, 6-0. 2. Ellie Aldred (A) def. Tara Gross 6-0, 6-0. 3. Brea Harris (A) def. Isabella Bartlett 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Kaitlyn Kauffman-Allie Christman (A) def. Natalie Flores-Jaci Macias 6-0, 6-0. 2. Maren Fifer-McKenna Powers (A) def. Ashlyn Seigel-Angela Pena 6-0, 6-0.
Warriors top Lakers
LAGRANGE — Westview defeated Lakeland 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Monday. The Warriors are 4-1, 3-0 in the NECC.
Westview won the junior varsity dual 3-0. Warriors Bailey Kenner and Kaylyn Gates both won junior varsity singles matches 6-0. Kirstin Stutzman and Jen Osorio-Luna won in doubles.
In other area action Monday, Churubusco lost at home to Fairfield 5-0. The Eagles did win the junior varsity dual 4-3.
Westview 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Paige Riegsecker (WV) def. Elizabeth Jennings 6-0, 6-3. 2. Maddie Stults (WV) def. Lilly Schackow 6-1, 6-1. 3. Nicole Miller (WV) def. Brooklynn Olinger 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Hallie Mast-Ella Clark (WV) def. Laura Eicher-Amelia Trump 6-1, 6-1. 2. Lillian Eash-Rochelle Miller (WV) def. Morgan Newsome-Jeyda Brim 6-1, 6-0.
DeKalb-Leo match postponed
LEO-CEDARVILLE — DeKalb’s match at Leo was postponed Tuesday.
The match has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 5, at 4:30 p.m.
LPC loses close dual
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Lakewood Park lost to Leo 3-2 on Monday.
The Panther wins came at No. 1 singles and No. 3 singles. Sophomore Lauren Korte won at No. 1 singles to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Middle School Golf Yellow Jackets defeat Barons
ANGOLA — Angola topped DeKalb 229-238 in a dual match at Hidden Valley Monday.
Reed Lantz led Angola with a 43 and Austin Kuster had a 44. Other Angola scoers were Brandon Schoenherr 46, Gage Trine 47, Johnny Hersel 49 and Gavin Kuhn 52.
DeKalb’s A.J. Shambaugh was the medalist with a 38. Sophie Pfister shot a 47, and Grace Pfister and Paige Williams had 50s, Logan Hartsough had a 53 and Sydney Shambaugh a 58.
Angola edged DeKalb 291-293 in the junior varsity match.
Lucas Lentz of Angola was the JV medalist with a 52. Other Yellowjacket scores were Brooke Shelburne 56, Layla Hagerty 60, Regann Martin 61, Bryan Eddingfield 62 and River Spreuer 74.
DeKalb JV scores were Luke Petre 56, Braydon Scheiwe 57, Adam Snyder 59, Zeke Penrod 60, Remmington Bartlett 61 and Colten Schooley 64.
