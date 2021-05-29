AUBURN — Michael Kruse couldn’t imagine life without playing sports.
So it was tough when the boys track sectional rolled around. It looked like his days as a three-sport athlete at Lakewood Park were over.
Then he made contact with Trine University, one thing led to another, and he has now signed a commitment to compete in track for the Thunder.
“It feels amazing,” he said. “My last meet for track I was sad because this was the last sport I was going to play. As we started talking more and more about doing this it just made me more and more excited to be able to continue my athletic career.”
Kruse said he’ll study business management at Trine. He was also a member of Lakewood Park’s back-to-back sectional championship soccer teams and played basketball.
“I was hoping I could continue to play sports,” he said. “I’ve played sports all through high school and middle school.
“I started reaching out, and their coach was excited about it, so it’s just the next step for me.”
Kruse ran the 400 and 800, plus relays while at Lakewood Park.
“He was a little frustrated during the season this year, but he came on strong and had a great finish,” said Panther coach Daron White. “I’m really looking forward to seeing what he can do in college. He has a lot of potential, and if he can just keep working hard, he’s going to do great things.”
Kruse said he’s played soccer and basketball since a young age.
“We didn’t have a track program here until I was in high school. As soon as that happened, I just jumped right in,” he said.
“I enjoyed track the most, but soccer is a really close second. I’m very passionate about both sports.”
Kruse made an impact beyond athletics at Lakewood Park.
“Every time you saw him in the hallway he had a smile,” athletic director Bobby Childs said. “He always asked me how my day was before I could ask him about his. I’ll really miss that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.