GARRETT — The Railroaders have been slowly creeping on Angola to take over as the best volleyball team in the area. They have a ton of experience and talent returning for the 2020 season.
This might be the year in which they end up on top.
Here’s a look at area volleyball teams.
Garrett
Coach: Lydia Gard, 5th season
2019: 29-5, lost to Angola in Class 3A Angola Sectional
Garrett enjoyed more wins than any other Garrett girls sports team in history last year, but is shooting for even more.
The Railroaders bring back players who have done a great deal of winning in the last two years, and they have no intention of stopping now.
“We have a great core group that’s been a part of two very successful teams,” coach Lydia Gard said. “You could say that our expectations are high. We want to go on and break the records we’ve been breaking (Garrett also set the wins record two years ago).”
Two four-year starters, Logan Smith and Emma Hirchak, lead the returning group. Both are headed for milestones, with Smith closing in on 1,000 career digs and Hirchak going for her 1,000th career assist. Smith made her 1,000th assist near the end of the last season.
Junior Morgan Ostrowski is an imposing force in the middle and will start for the third season. Seniors Sadie Best and Bailey Payton return as back row players.
The experience puts the Railroaders ahead in preparing for the season.
“We have the advantage of doing so much early on,” Gard said. “We’re already working on different kinds of sets from the middle and the front row, and hitting different kinds of shots.
“We’re able to work on the finer points of skills instead of introducing the basics to the whole team. We can make individual tweaks.”
Gard is also pleased with the coaching staff for this season. Taylor Smith has returned to coach the junior varsity after playing at the University of Maryland. Another new assistant, Missy Burgess, has extensive coaching experience and was a successful collegiate player.
Angola
Coach: Lloy Ball, 4th season
2019: 27-5, 10-0 NECC, NECC regular season and tournament champions, Class 3A Angola Sectional champion
The Hornets will reload, even after graduating 11 seniors, including two girls who will still be playing volleyball in Cait Snyder (Ball State) and Ashlyn Meyer (Indianapolis). They should contend for another NECC title, but will have to grow this fall to give themselves a chance to repeat as sectional champs.
“The Hornets will look and play very different this year,” Ball said. “We will depend on a group effort, but our expectations do not change.”
Junior Makailah Thompson is the most productive player returning to the varsity squad for Angola. She had 201 digs, served with 92% accuracy (177-192) and had 23 aces.
The Hornets’ junior varsity team went undefeated in 2019. Seniors Rachel Cockroft and Teagan Mattox, junior Heidi Faramelli and sophomores Brea Harris and Lindsey Call contributed to that team and will step into bigger varsity roles this fall.
Key newcomers are sophomores Tyrah Stallman and Kady Conrad and freshmen Morgan Gaerte and Mya Ball.
Prairie Heights
Coach: Tina Sailor, 12th season
2019: 16-16, 5-5 NECC, Class 2A Prairie Heights Sectional runner-up
The Panthers have some big holes to fill, and that will play a factor in how the team will develop this fall.
Prairie Heights graduated longtime mainstays at setter in Morgan Bachelor and at libero in Amy German along with solid all-around players in Maddie Harmes and Grace Levitz.
Juniors Hunter Kleeberg and Aliyah Smith will share time at setter. Seniors Ella Thompson and Sidney Hoover will share time at libero. Thompson had 112 digs and cleanly received 169 serves last season.
Juniors Kalli Aaron (301 kills, 212 digs, 71 total blocks, 48 aces in 2019) and Chloe Riehl (228 digs, 114 kills, 96.3 serve percentage with 19 aces) will lead the Panthers. Classmate Shyanne Duncan will add to the offense after having 117 kills last season.
Juniors Caylee Bachelor and Katie Eash and sophomore Trevyn Terry will take on bigger varsity roles.
“I think the big thing is playing as a team together,” Sailor said. “They are hard workers. They are a fun group of girls. I want to see them play.”
Lakeland
Coach: Brian Jordan, 3rd season
2019: 14-18, 4-6 NECC, lost to West Noble in first round of Class 3A Wawasee Sectional.
A lot has been placed on Bailey Hartsough’s shoulders the last three seasons. Sending out arguably the school’s most decorated volleyball player ever with a winning season is a big goal for the Lakers, and they are experienced enough to do it.
Hartsough has 441 kills, 293 digs, 51 aces and 27 blocks (including 22 solos) last season. She has committed to playing at NCAA Division I Western Carolina.
Lakeland has developed around Hartsough. Senior Lilly Baird is back at setter after having 501 assists, 186 digs and 50 kills last year. So is junior Kelsie Bowling (202 digs, 156 kills and 46 aces in 2019) and sophomore Faith Riehl (107 digs, 62 kills, 36 aces, 24 blocks, 94.5 serve percentage). That’s a good core, and there are nice complementary pieces to go with it.
Fremont
Coach: Hunter Gaerte, 2nd season
2019: 5-21, 1-9 NECC, lost to Blackhawk Christian in first round of Class 1A Bethany Christian Sectional.
The learning will continue for what will be a young Eagle team.
Five seniors graduated, including four starters who played all-around.
Fremont’s top returners are senior setter Eva Foulk and junior Jada Rhonehouse, who will move from middle hitter to outside hitter.
Rhonehouse’s move paves way for freshman Paige Baker to move into the middle. Freshman libero Andrea Barry will also contribute right away. These two and another classmate have club experience that Gaerte is looking for to move the program forward.
“We’re excited to keep getting better and eager continuing to build our program.”
Hamilton
Coach: Emma Lucas, 1st season
Most of the 17 players on the team have never played volleyball before, so a lot of learning will be done. The Marines will try to play some varsity matches.
“We can be successful in other ways,” Lucas said. “We’ll learn together as a team. The girls just need to stick with it.”
Hamilton will be led by senior outside hitter Autumn Graber and junior Raymie Howard. Graber is a returning player who will play all-around.
“Raymie is athletic and driven and wants to learn,” Lucas said.
Junior Morgan Stuckey will be counted on for her leadership.
Lakewood Park
Coach: Omar Rivera, 1st season
2019: 20-10, Bethany Christian Sectional Champions, lost to Pioneer at Culver Regional
Former IPFW player Omar Rivera moves up after coaching the Panther JV last year, and has a veteran roster with six seniors.
The Panthers have been through a lot of big matches. They took one more step last season, rallying to win three straight games and defeat Blackhawk Christian for the sectional championship. They fell to Pioneer in the regional opener, but will be looking to take another stride ahead next year.
Juniors Haley Kruse and Megan Knox are also back after earning KPC Media Group All-Area honors last season. Kruse led the team in kills, digs and aces, while Knox strengthened the defense from her libero spot.
DeKalb
Coach: Melissa Hall, 4th year
2019: 8-18, lost to Northrop in Class 4A North Side Sectional
DeKalb volleyball fans will be looking at familiar faces this season with the team having lost only one senior.
This year’s club will have five seniors, a special group for Hall since they were freshmen when she took over as coach.
Autumn Straw and Paige Pettis are both four-year varsity players, and junior Hope Moring comes back for her third year as setter. Junior Paige Snyder and senior Christian Yarian are also expected to be key contributors, Hall said.
Hall said her focus is on “being more relentless on defense. Last year the passing was there, we had the offense, but we want to be a more scrappy team.”
Hall added that her players have already shown improvement over the summer.
Several younger players were thrown into the fire last year, which may pay dividends this year.
“Some young players were put in roles that they might not have been in on other teams, but now that they have that experience, they can be better players,” Hall said.
Hall said the Barons would like to finish in the top half of the Northeast 8 Conference, and then hope to go after the school’s first victory in sectional play since 2014.
Eastside
Coach: Kent Mitchell, 2nd season
2019: Lost to Churubusco in Class 2A Prairie Heights Sectional
Mitchell took over the Blazers only a week before the season began last year and had to recruit some players from the school to fill out the roster. This year, he and the Blazers are more settled in.
“They know the system and how I run a practice,” Mitchell said. “That’s been really good. We can get to work much faster. This group has done a great job teaching the freshmen, so we’re not explaining drills for a long time.”
Eastside will be a young team again with one senior and five juniors. The team also will have to make up for a lack of size.
“Our tallest starter will be 5-7,” Mitchell said. “We’re going to have to serve tough and play great defense. We’re not big enough to block or hit it over people.”
Mitchell has enjoyed working with the Blazers so far.
“It’s a really good group,” he said. “They want to work hard, they want to be successful, they want to be coached.
“The biggest thing is for them to enjoy the process of improvement.”
Central Noble
Coach: Laura Scott, 7th season
2019: 21-8, 8-3 NECC, lost to Fairfield in first round of Class 2A Prairie Heights Sectional
The Cougars are a team that is expected to finish near the top of the NECC and compete for a sectional title.
They bring back most of their roster from last season after graduating only three key players from the 2019 roster.
Back are Bridgette Gray and Lydia Andrews, who both ended up with over 100 kills last season. Emma Marker is another hitter who returns for Central Noble. Gray and Marker led the team with 29 and 22 blocks, respectively.
Senior setter Jenica Berkes returns after racking up over 600 assists last season. She also had 204 digs and led the team with 51 aces.
Other returners that provide much-needed experience are Casey Hunter, Amber Spencer, Macy Coney and Rachel Imhof.
Key newcomers for the Cougars are Lauren Marks and Kyndal Pease.
East Noble
Coach: Katie Probst, 1st season
2019: 7-25, 2-5 NE8, lost to Carroll in the Class 4A North Side Sectional semifinals
The Knights look to improve on a down season in 2019 and hope to do so with a new coach.
Coach Probst has an experienced roster to work with, one that includes eight seniors.
East Noble lost Alexis Kircher and Abby Haynes to graduation. Both were key pieces in generating offense.
Now, it’s up to seniors Jaycee Knafel, Morgan Walz, Shayla Bowker and Rachael Carlson.
A trio of newcomers are expected to contribute, including Kylie Anderson, Mia Gabet and Hannah Mast.
“We have a great, hardworking group of girls who are motivated to have a great season,” Probst said.
West Noble
Coach: Kaity Logan, 1st season
2019: 11-21, 3-7 NECC, lost to NorthWood in Class 3A Wawasee Sectional final
The Chargers are looking to build off some momentum they found in the postseason last year. West Noble made it to the sectional championship match before falling to NorthWood.
They will have to replace Kristina Teel, who did quite a bit for last season’s squad. She led the team in assists (351), digs (171), blocks (25) and aces (27).
Returning are leading hitters, Nichelle Phares and Lilly Mast. Carolina Flores is another experienced player who earned time as a sophomore last season.
A key newcomer for West Noble is senior Angela Cardwell.
“We are looking at a great season this year with our five returning letter winners and a key addition in senior Angela Caldwell, along with some familiar faces to the program making their varsity debut,” Logan said.
Westview
Coach: Kaija Kauffman, 1st season
2019: 12-20, 4-6 NECC, lost to Fairfield in Class 2A Prairie Heights Sectional semifinals
The Warriors expect to be young this season.
They will try to replace Payton May, who ended her career with Westview by accumulating 381 kills, 350 digs and 81 aces. She was voted All-NECC for the second straight year and has over 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs in her career.
Gloria Miller was a key hitter right along May last season as a junior. She amassed 447 kills in 2019 to go with 323 digs, 45 aces and 40 blocks for the Warriors. She surpassed 1,000 career kills last season.
“This year is about rebuilding for us and getting some experience under our belts. The girls have been working hard to improve their mental and physical game,” Kauffman said. “We are very excited to get this season started.”
Churubusco
2019: 15-15, 5-6 NECC, lost to Prairie Heights in the semifinals of the Class 2A Prairie Heights Sectional
The Eagles graduated two of their three big hitters from last season. The only one left is Hannah Boersma, who finished with 189 kills last season.
Mallory Spahr led Churubusco in assists with 604 in her junior season.
