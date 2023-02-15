Prep Bowling Baron girls seventh at state
INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb’s girls bowling team took seventh place in the state tournament Saturday at Royal Pin Western Saturday.
The Barons, who won the state a year ago, were six pins from reaching stepladder competition.
In boys singles competition, Garrett senior Kameron Ruiz finished 19th and DeKalb junior Josh Wirges placed 21st.
Prep Girls Basketball Vice receives weekly award
Central Noble senior guard Madison Vice was named Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Girls Player of the Week in District 1 for last week’s efforts.
Vice had 33 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and four steals in leading the Cougars to a 64-52 victory over South Central (Union Mills) in the Class 2A Winamac Regional on Saturday afternoon. She shot 9-of-13 from the field and made 15-of-19 free throws.
Prep Boys Basketball Hornets downed by Braves
ANGOLA — Angola lost to Bellmont 63-40 Saturday night.
Kord Fuelling had 20 points, five rebounds and a blocked shot for the Braves. DJ Kitson added 13 points and four rebounds.
Tyler Call had 15 points and Landon Herbert scored 12 for the Hornets.
Panthers, Blazers lose
MONROEVILLE — Lakewood Park lost to Heritage 55-42 on Saturday night.
Cam Hindle had 12 points, Mason Posey scored 11 and Logan Parrett added seven points for the Panthers.
In other area action Saturday, Eastside lost at Adams Central 60-28.
Lakers hold off Cougars
ALBION — Lakeland built a big lead in the first half at Central Noble Friday night and hung on for a 59-56 Northeast Corner Conference victory.
The Lakers beat the Cougars for the first time in six years, ending a losing streak at seven games. The last Lakeland win before Friday was a 58-53 triumph in Albion on Feb. 10, 2017.
Christian Troyer led Lakeland with 18 points. Tommy Curtis had 11 points. Ben Keil added eight points and was close to a triple double.
Drew Pliett and Sam Essegian had had 13 points for Central Noble. Conner Lemmon had 10 points, and Isaiah Gard scored eight.
The Lakers won the junior varsity game for their eighth win in the last nine games. Kyle Hartsough led Lakeland with 12 points.
College Hockey Foresters top Trine women twice
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Trine lost to Lake Forest 6-0 on Friday night and 8-0 on Saturday afternoon in Northern Collegiate Hockey Association games.
Casey Frank made 86 saves in goal over two games for the Thunder.
Trine’s ACHA Division 3 men’s team wins outdoor game
CROWN POINT — Trine’s ACHA Division III men’s hockey team defeated Purdue Northwest 3-1 in an outdoor game Friday afternoon at Bulldog Park.
The Thunder scored two goals in the final 1 minutes, 39 seconds after the Pride scored a late goal to tie contest.
Ben Baumgardner, Max Nieszala and Jason Marquardt scored for Trine. Logan Robison, Brenden Maszatics and Nick Palmer had an assist apiece. Ricardo Alvarez made 28 saves in goal.
On Saturday night in Angola, the Thunder lost to Purdue Northwest 4-3. The Pride (11-11) came back from a 3-1 deficit midway through the second period to win.
Robison, Noah Neiheisel and Aaron Wrost scored for Trine (7-16). Nieszala, Maszatics and Marquardt had an assist apiece. Dane Chapman made 28 saves in a little over two periods in goal. Kyler Bayes relieved Chapman early in the third period and stopped all three shots he faced.
College Wrestling Trine’s Miller wins invite title
OLIVET, Mich. — Trine’s men’s wrestling team placed fourth out of 10 teams in the Mid-States Invitational Saturday at Olivet College with 92.5 points.
Freshman Thomas Miller won the 133-pound championship to lead the Thunder. He won all three of his matches on the day, including a 16-5 major decision over Ohio Northern’s Camden Spears in the final match.
Shaun Pratt was third for Trine at 125. He was 3-1 on the day and pinned Wabash’s Atticus Waddell in the third-place match in 3 minutes, 27 seconds.
Andrew Williamson (184) and Mason Custer (197) both finished 5th for the Thunder. Jacob Saylor (197), Kyler Bills (285) and Ethan Nash (165) all placed seventh, and Lakin Webb finished eighth at 157.
College Volleyball Trine men 0-3 in New York
Trine lost all three matches in New York state over the weekend, including two to nationally-ranked teams.
The Thunder lost at nationally-ranked St. John Fisher 25-22, 26-24, 25-19 on Friday in Pittsford, N.Y. Trine capped Saturday by losing to undefeated Nazareth on its home floor 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 24-26, 15-12. Nazareth is 13-0.
Earlier on Saturday, the Thunder lost to the State University of New York at Potsdam 23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22.
Kevin Boncaro had 58 kills in the three matches for Trine. His 18 kills against St. John Fisher is the second most in a three-set match in recent program history. Against Nazareth, his 25 kills is second most in recent program history and his 60 attack attempts is the most in recent program history.
Trine’s Hunter Haas had 22 digs and passed the 500 career digs mark in the Nazareth match. He had 48 digs over the weekend and was named Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League Defensive Player of the Week for those efforts.
Sophomore Ethan McLenon had two solo blocks and six block assists in the Saturday matches for the Thunder (1-8).
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports best
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top performances from the week of Feb. 6.
Bowlers of the week were Joey Farrell for men (126 pins over average), Heather Newman for women (143) and Max McGinnis for youth (98).
MEN: Moose — Matt David 286, 723, Greg Dini 259, Dave Thies 258, 705 series, Tom Slaughter 258, 709 series, Ty Cowan 258, Mike Ponko 258, Tim Klinker 258. Booster — Chris Desper 267, 730 series, Jason Flaugh 259, 707 series, Matt Liggett 258, 708 series, Kris Levy 258, 725 series, Steve Mueller 257, Stanley Woods 254. Friday Trio — Dan Hartleroad 279, Rocky Barrand 279, 722 series, Mark Miller 256. Masters & Slaves — Billy Zink 267, Rocky Sattison 256, 708 series.
WOMEN: Moose — Shelia Surfus 224, Rachael Gardner 216, 547 series, Ashley Eddingfield 215, 570 series. Tuesday Ladies — Jane Ellert 573 series, Monica Dietrich 547 series. Booster — Heather Newman 257, 716 series, Nycole Adcox 236, 650 series, Cheyenne Woods 232, 591 series, Dawn Simmons 216, 599 series, Katie Jones 201. Masters & Slaves — Dawn Simmons 257, 610 series. Nycole Adcox 550 series.
YOUTH: Alex Martinez 238, Max McGinnis 222, Ray Chalfin 210, 610 series, Adam Snyder 202. Adult-Youth — Elizabeth Jones 268, 598 series, Autumn Klinker 199.
Middle School Basketball DMS teams defeat Eastside
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s sixth-grade girls teams scored wins over Eastside Monday.
The Barons won the first game 39-7. Cami Abel led DeKalb with 11 points, while Kolbie Oliphant and Raine Freed both added nine. Other Baron scorers were Riley Hartsough five, Lailaa Geraghty three and Alli Hartsough two.
DeKalb won the second game 24-2. Ashlynn Rathburn and Geraghty both scored six for the Barons and Emma Reed scored four. Lanie Harris and Alexis Rider both had three points and Lucy VanOrt had two.
