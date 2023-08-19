WOODBURN — Challenge accepted.
New head coach Alyx Brandewie challenged his players to be the more physical team, and they responded in Friday’s 30-20 season-opening win at Woodlan.
That physicality netted the Blazers more than 500 yards of total offense while limiting the host Woodlan Warriors to just 106 total yards.
“We made some mistakes and did some things that kind of put us behind the 8-ball a little bit there in the first half, mistakes that lead to big plays for them,” Brandewie said between handshakes from his fellow coaches on his first win at Eastside.
“You feel like your offense was on the field the whole half and you’re only up by a couple and that’s a challenge.
“Our kids responded like crazy. We kept asking them for a little bit more physicality, a little bit more physicality, and they just kept giving it.
“I told them that I’ve told people all off-season long that I’m becoming by the day more proud to be a Blazer,” the new coach said. “That physicality, that way of finishing, makes me awful proud to be an Eastside Blazer.”
For the night, the Blazers held the ball for 40 minutes, running 80 plays to just 22 for the Warriors.
Running through holes created by the offensive line, sophomore Linkin Carter ran 32 times for 193 yards and three scores. Senior quarterback Wyatt Davis ran 20 times for 189 more, plus one touchdown. Senior Gage Spalding added 60 yards on 15 carries. Davis also completed 6-of-12 passes for 77 yards.
Despite that overwhelming advantage, Eastside just led 16-14 at halftime.
That’s because Woodlan’s Carter Fleek ran the opening kickoff back 85 yards, taking just 13 seconds off the clock. The two-point conversion failed, but the Warriors had their only lead of the night at 6-0.
The visitors strung together three first downs on their opening possession and drove the ball to the Warrior 11 before giving the ball up on downs.
Eastside’s defense, which played solid all night, forced three-and-outs on Woodlan’s first two possessions while the offense tried to get untracked.
The Blazers’ next turn started in Warrior territory but ended with another turnover on downs, this time on a botched field goal snap. Davis was able to scramble long enough to get off a pass that kept Woodlan backed up in its own end of the field.
Two plays later, the Blazers had the ball back, as Nolen Steury recovered a fumble at the Woodlan 17.
Two Carter runs netted Eastside’s first score, on a three-yard run. Ethan Barnes booted the extra point to give his team a 7-6 lead.
On the Warriors’ next scrimmage play, the Blazers’ E.J. Miller picked off a Ty Louden pass.
That set up an 11-play, 44-yard drive capped by Davis’ one-yard plunge. Barnes, who was 4-of-4 on kicks, made it 14-6.
On the Warriors’ next possession, Louden connected with Braden Smith on a 38-yard pass play to the Eastside 22. Two plays later, however, Drew Fleek was stripped of the ball, with Eastside’s Carter recovering at his 11.
While they failed to score, the Blazers maintained possession for over six minutes and drove the ball to the Woodlan 7 before being stopped on another fourth down play.
Hunter Bennett picked up four yards on his team’s next play from scrimmage, but two passes fell incomplete and Woodlan faced fourth and long, lining up to punt.
It went from bad to worse for the Warriors as the ball was snapped out of the end zone for a safety, extending Eastside’s lead to 16-6.
It was then Woodlan’s turn to play spoiler. Drew Fleek made up for his earlier fumble, intercepting a Davis pass and taking it to the house. He then completed the conversion pass to Louden to make it 16-14 with a minute left in the half.
In the second half, the Blazers employed a “ground-and-pound” philosophy, and it paid off with two time-consuming scoring drives.
Carter capped a seven-play, 61-yard drive with a 14-yard run with 8 minutes, 14 seconds left in the third.
The second was a 17-play, 71-yard drive that took more than nine minutes off the clock. Carter once again did the honors with a one-yard run.
Woodlan showed it wasn’t ready to give up, with Drew Fleek running for good yards on five plays and Louden completing a short pass to Smith for a touchdown with 6:19 left in the game.
The Blazers recovered a short kick and ran the rest of the time down before taking a knee at the Woodlan 2 on the game’s final play.
It was a bit of a chess match where Eastside and Woodlan made several adjustments to what the other was doing.
“They made some changes to things that were available to us in the first half,” Brandewie said. “We finally found something where we were having a little bit of success, and credit to (Woodlan), they adjusted again, so we had to make sure when we went in at halftime and we were getting our guys in position.
“We thought there for a while the perimeter was a good option for us, and it was. We had some success there, but they came back and did a nice job of taking it away.
“We had to come back and adjust and then start jamming it down the middle a little more.”
The defense produced three first-half turnovers. Two of those led to touchdowns while another stopped a potential Woodlan scoring threat.
“It’s huge,” Brandewie said of the turnovers. “Coach (Jim) Hummer’s got to be the unsung hero of the night. His defense only gave up six points.
“If our offense and special teams wouldn’t give up points, I know he’d feel a lot more comfortable, I know he would. Coach Hummer, coach (Tony) Smith and coach (Austen) Brow do a fantastic job with our defense. They had our guys ready to play tonight.”
Next up for Eastside is two-time Class A state runner-up Adams Central. The Flying Jets were 42-8 winners over Garrett on Friday.
