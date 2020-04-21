WATERLOO — A former Baron is coming home.
Noah Stuckey, a 2003 graduate, was approved by the DeKalb County Central school board on Tuesday evening to be the next girls basketball coach.
Coming home was a big part of the reason why he decided to apply for the job. Also, his mom’s cooking.
“I think DeKalb is one of the best places that you can be at in the state of Indiana for many reasons. It just happens to be where I’m from. It’s very exciting,” Stuckey said.
“The growth for potential to be great is there. From what I’ve heard, the kids work hard, they’re good kids and do what they are asked.”
He coached at Southwestern (Shelbyville) for five seasons and went 65-51.
Stuckey wasn’t sure the possibility to come back to DeKalb was ever going to be there, but when it came available, he jumped at the opportunity.
“My success in the past has put me in a position to maybe obtain a position at DeKalb,” Stuckey said. “It’s a dream to always go home. I never thought it would happen.”
Before Southwestern, he was the freshmen boys coach a Perry Meridian, a junior varsity coach at Cowan and a eighth grade coach a Wes-Del.
Stuckey will be tasked with an uphill battle as the Barons have gone through a couple of down seasons. They’ve had six straight losing seasons, all under former coach Brett Eltzroth. They won a combined five games in the last two seasons.
The last season DeKalb finished over 500 was the 2013-14 season went it went 12-8 under Nick David.
For Stuckey, it starts on the defensive end for the Barons to be successful.
“The big thing is I want to be a great defensive team. Day in and day out offense isn’t always there, but if you can play good defense and you can contain the other team, you’re going to be in a lot of basketball games,” Stuckey said.
His goals for the team is to win conference and sectional titles. To get started, he just wants his girls to be competitive.
“The first goal is we want to compete in every game, make teams prepare for us and have to prepare for us, or they’re going to struggle against us,” Stuckey said. “That’s really step one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.