Prep Girls Basketball Warriors win on senior night
EMMA — Westview defeated Elkhart Christian 37-30 on senior night Thursday.
The Warriors honored players Kamryn Miller, Andrea Miller and Sara Lapp and manager Andrew Byler on senior night. Lapp had seven points and Andrea Miller scored four.
Freshman Mykayla Mast led Westview with 16 points.
Sydni Haviland had 10 points for ECA.
The Eagles won the junior varsity game 28-20. JJ Whetstone led Westview with 11 points.
Prep Swimming Hornets sweep Knights
ANGOLA — Angola won both dual meets over East Noble on Thursday at the YMCA of Steuben County, 103-67 in the girls’ dual and 96-65 in the boys’ meet.
In the boys’ meet, Fremont senior Gage Forrest won an event and finished second in the 200-yard freestyle.
Middle School Basketball EN 6th grade girls sweep Heights
East Noble’s sixth grade girls basketball teams won over Prairie Heights Thursday, 48-4 in the “A” game and 16-2 in the “B” game that only lasted two quarters.
In the “A” game, Cara Smith led the Knights with 15 points. Sydnee Hillier had nine points, and Kennedy David scored eight.
In the “B” contest, East Noble had six points from Maddison Parker, five from Brie Reece, two each from Taylor Slone and Raegan Healy and one point from LaShay Johnson.
