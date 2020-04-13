ALBION — All around the state of Indiana on Monday night, there may not have been a lot of people out and about. However, if you took a drive to your local high school football field, the lights were on.
The reason why was to honor the life of North Central High School athletic director Paul Loggan, who passed away on Sunday at age 57 after complications with COVID-19.
Loggan was a widely-known figure in Indiana high school athletics. He was the athletic director for the Panthers since 2014 and was at the school since 1988 as a teacher, coach, department chair and assistant athletic director. He was also the director of the annual Indiana North-South All-Star football game, which was hosted by North Central.
The Marion Interscholastic Conference announced Sunday that all of its member schools, including North Central, would turn on their football lights at 7 p.m. Monday evening until dawn Tuesday morning to honor Loggan.
All other schools in the state were invited to do the same. And many of them did.
New Lakeland football coach Ryan O’Shea said over 200 schools around the state participated on Monday.
Locally, Angola, Central Noble, DeKalb, Eastside, East Noble, Lakeland and West Noble all turned on their football lights at 7 p.m.
O’Shea knew Loggan personally. His father Kevin O’Shea has been the North Central football coach for the last three seasons.
“I’ve known Paul for years. He was a great man. He was never too busy for you no matter what your question was, what you were asking of him. He was born to be an athletic director,” Ryan O’Shea said Monday. “He was a great family man. He was humble and just a good man. It was the least we could do to honor his memory.”
For Central Noble athletic director Dave Bremer, lighting up the football field was for Loggan, as well as others that are being affected by the coronavirus.
“It’s also to honor (West Noble athletic director) Tom Schermerhorn. He’s one of our own and the battle that he’s put up (against the virus). Also, for the first responders that are on the front lines battling this,” Bremer said. “I think it’s neat way for us to honor all of those individuals and to know that we’re all in this together.”
