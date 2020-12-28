I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas and will have a Happy New Year. This time of year is fun for this giddy bovine, because of holiday tournaments or holiday shootouts.
Now, some of them have been canceled or split up into individual games this year, but there are a couple that I can’t wait to sink my teeth in and just watch basketball. From the early morning games to the championship games at night, these are always fun days of basketball.
With all of my excited rambling out of the way, here’s this week’s power rankings.
Girls No. 1 Garrett
Last week: 1
Record: 10-1, 4-0 NECC
The Railroaders did not play again last week but return to action on Saturday. They have two tough games against Fairfield (Jan. 5) and Central Noble (Jan. 8) before the conference tournament. Those will be key, not only for some momentum going into the tourney, but key to keeping pace with Lakeland and West Noble at the top of the NECC standings.
No. 2 Lakeland
Last week: 2
Record: 10-2, 5-0 NECC
Speaking of the Lakers, they remain just behind the Railroaders, but is the gap closing? My answer is slightly. Lakeland struggled offensively at times against Westview last Tuesday. Were they uninterested going against a winless team? Did they just want to get to the holiday break? Who’s to say?
The Lakers take on Tippecanoe Valley and Concord on Saturday, followed by games at Angola and West Noble the week before the NECC Tournament. Those should be games that interest Lakeland.
No. 3 West Noble
Last week: 3
Record: 10-2, 6-0 NECC
The Chargers have won five straight, and they have been playing well during the winning streak. But the only win that truly impresses me is the 49-32 win at Central Noble. The other four teams they beat during the streak (Churubusco, Whitko, Fremont and Prairie Heights) have a combined 12 wins.
This isn’t to say West Noble isn’t playing well, because they are. This bovine would like to see them play against stiffer competition before I move them up my rankings, because the back half of their schedule is loaded.
No. 4 Angola
Last week: 4
Record: 5-3, 2-2 NECC
The Hornets were idle last week for second week in a row, but they return to the court on Saturday against Woodlan.
No. 5 Central Noble
Last week: 5
Record: 8-2, 3-2 NECC
The Cougars really know how to bounce back after losses. They pounded DeKalb and Fremont last week, both by 20 or more points. The defense was the most impressive part in both of the wins. Central Noble allowed nine combined points in the fourth quarter of both games.
Others considered: Eastside, Lakewood Park.
Boys No. 1 Westview
Last week: 1
Record: 5-1, 3-0 NECC
The Warriors remained unbeaten in conference play after a 20-point win over Lakeland last week. Westview took control in the second half and never allowed Lakeland to get back in it. Once again, the Warriors had multiple players contribute to the scoring, led by Mason Yoder, who might be my breakout player of the year so far.
No. 2 Central Noble
Last week: 2
Record: 6-1, 3-1
The Cougars took on an improved Bremen squad last Tuesday and got solid play from Logan Gard. The Central Noble big man has now posted back-to-back good performances. His play will be key for the Cougars going forward.
No. 3 Churubusco
Last week: 3
Record: 4-1, 1-1 NECC
Last week, I talked about never counting out the Eagles. They didn’t need to worry about that sort of thing when they took on Whitley County rival Columbia City. Churubusco thrashed the maroon and gold Eagles by 28 points and the game was never close.
No. 4 Eastside
Last week: 4
Record: 4-1, 1-0 NECC
The Blazers have remained steady after their lost at Bellmont earlier this month. They picked up a win over Concordia, in the two teams first-ever matchup. Eastside used a big, 24-point third quarter to take the win over the Cadets.
No. 5 West Noble
Last week: 5
Record: 3-3, 0-2 NECC
The Chargers were off last week, which gives me no reason to move them up or down in this week’s power rankings.
Others considered: DeKalb, Lakewood Park, Lakeland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.