Similar to the day prior, Thursday was filled with more schedule adjustments for a few of our area teams.
Today’s Norwell at DeKalb boys basketball game is varsity-only and will tip-off at 6:30 p.m.
The boys basketball game scheduled today between Churubusco and Prairie Heights was also postponed and rescheduled as a varsity-only contest on Saturday, Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. The Panthers have also postponed their contest against West Noble, which was scheduled for Tuesday, to Feb. 16.
Today’s boys basketball game between Eastside and Lakeland was also postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 6.
The girls basketball game between Garrett and Churubusco that was postponed was rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 30.
DeKalb wrestling has added three dates of competition to its schedule.
The Barons will wrestle at Angola in a dual meet Saturday at 10 a.m.
DeKalb was scheduled to take part in the Whitko Invitational Saturday, Jan. 2, but the event has been canceled.
The Barons have added a triple dual at Snider Saturday, Jan. 9, at 9 a.m.
Prairie Heights and East Noble wrestling will no longer compete in the Jimtown Holiday SuperDual, which was scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 22. The Knights will also not travel to Carroll Saturday.
Angola wrestling will not participate in the Peru Super Six on Jan. 9, and its dual with Central Noble Monday, Jan. 11 is postponed.
The Churubusco wrestling team will host Leo on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. and will travel to Garrett with Eastside on Monday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m.
