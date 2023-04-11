GARRETT — Two good pitching performances and DeKalb found enough hits to go with them.
That was the recipe for the Barons as they swept a doubleheader at Garrett Saturday, winning 7-2 and 10-0. The second game was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Elijah Ehmke allowed only three hits and one earned run while striking out nine in the opener. Donnie Wiley tossed a four-hit shutout and fanned five in the nightcap.
“I thought both of our guys did a really good job mixing pitches, mixing speeds, mixing locations,” DeKalb coach Collin Bice said. “They kept hitters on their toes. We did a very good job on the mound and in the field. We backed them up very well.
“We came out here and took care of business. First doubleheader of the season and we couldn’t ask for much more.”
Offense was the question mark for Garrett entering this season and the Railroaders will keep working.
“Our hitting is something we worried about. Our offense was really going to have to come along to keep up with our pitching this year,” Garrett coach Jason Richards said. “Second game our pitching fell apart and no hitting. That’s a bad combination and that’s why you get beat by 10.”
The first game was a tough pitcher’s duel for five innings between Ehmke and Garrett ace Luke Holcomb, who checked the Barons on four hits and struck out three before leaving with the Barons leading 1-0.
Holcomb and Garrett’s second-game starter, senior Luke Byers, were both limited in pitches with the team starting Northeast Corner Conference play this week with games at Westview Tuesday and Churubusco Thursday.
DeKalb had scored only on Ethan Jordan’s RBI single in the third before breaking through with three in the sixth. Ashten Tuttle delivered an RBI single and Alex Leslie had a sacrifice fly that made it 4-0.
Ehmke hadn’t allowed a hit and had set down 11 straight Railroader hitters before Parker Skelly lined a hit down the left-field line to start the bottom of the sixth, and Calder Hefty’s hot shot into the hole at short went for a hit. A Baron error loaded the bases with no outs.
DeKalb got a force play at the plate for the first out, but Holcomb drove a two-run single up the middle to slice the lead in half. An errant throw put the tying runs in scoring position. Ehmke got tough with back-to-back strikeouts, however, to escape further harm.
“He’s really good at not letting hits pile up and getting out of innings, and shutting things down when they need to be shut down,” Bice said. “He’s very good at minimizing a big inning.”
The Barons bolstered their lead with three more in the seventh. Parker Smith had a sacrifice fly and Tuttle had a two-run double, making him 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the game. Jordan finished with two hits.
With the weather warming a bit in game two, the Barons scored in every inning on their way to the win. They went ahead for good on an errant throw on a steal attempt at third in the first inning.
“Second game, our bats got hot. As soon as the sun came out our bats started getting hot. It’s some environment to be a part of,” Bice said.
Ehmke scored the first run on the error, and went 3-for-4 with three RBIs serving as the designated hitter. Former Railroader Aaden Lytle went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Wiley helped himself with a two-run homer and Jordan had a solo blast.
Gabe Gillespie had a pinch-hit double to lead off the fifth and Lytle doubled him home. Ehmke’s double plated two runs and provided the 10-run margin.
“We’ve got a lot of guys we’re trying to fit into places in different positions. We’ve got to figure some things out,” Richards said.
“That wasn’t Garrett baseball though. The effort wasn’t what I expect. That will get better, I guarantee it.”
