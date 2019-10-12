Prep Volleyball Hornets win NECC Tournament
LAGRANGE — Angola won the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Saturday at Lakeland. The Hornets defeated Fairfield 25-18, 25-17 in the championship match in the afternoon.
Angola (25-4) had pool play wins over the Lakers and West Noble. The Hornets defeated Central Noble in the semifinals.
Garrett defeated Central Noble in the third-place match. The Railroaders are 28-4 and set a new program record for wins in a season, and junior Logan Smith reached a milestone by dishing off the 1,000th assist of her prep career.
College Football Trine loses at Alma
ALMA, Mich. — Trine University lost to Alma 23-14 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game at Bahlke Field Saturday night.
The Scots made another comeback after scoring 19 points in the fourth quarter to win at Albion 32-28 last week.
The Thunder led 14-3 at the half and were shut out in the second half. Freshman quarterback Alex Price had two short touchdown runs for Trine.
Mason Ippel threw touchdown passes and ran for 58 yards for Alma (4-1, 2-0 MIAA). Austin Spratling had 20 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown.
Senior Brent Hays started at quarterback for Trine in place of Brandon Winters and completed 9-of-15 passes for 111 yards. Hays also had seven rushed for 40 yards.
Dylan Dowling had six carries for 66 yards for the Thunder (3-2, 0-2). Jacob Chesney had five receptions for 51 yards.
College Volleyball Trine women downed by Hope
HOLLAND, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s volleyball team lost to Hope 25-16, 25-21, 25-13 Saturday afternoon in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match.
Ana Grunewald had 14 kills and eight digs for the Flying Dutch (13-4, 3-1 MIAA).
Madison Munger had 11 kills and five digs for the Thunder (12-8, 3-2). Jacqueline Baughman had 21 assists, and Lindsey DeCamp had 15 digs.
College Golf Trine women third in MIAA
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s golf team finished third in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association after this weekend’s 36-hole Fall Final.
The Thunder finished up Friday’s round Saturday morning after rain postponed play Friday, then played 18 more holes Saturday. They had 685. Saint Mary’s was first with 631, and Hope was second with 665.
Sophomore Jenna Doumont led the Thunder with 167 (78-89) and tied for 10th overall. Lyndsey Welper was tied for 14th with 169 (81-88). Angola senior Mackenna Kelly had 184 (92-92).
