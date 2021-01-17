KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s girls celebrated senior night with an outstanding defensive effort.
The Knights gave DeKalb only three field goals in the first half and protected a double-digit lead most of the way in a 43-30 Northeast 8 Conference win Saturday.
“We came out and played a gem of a defensive performance,” East Noble coach Shawn Kimmel said. “Kylie Garton is a fantastic defensive player. That doesn’t always go in the record books. Avan Beiswanger and Kyndal Mynhier are fantastic defensive players.
“We did a great job of switching their ball screen. They try to create a long close-out off that ball screen, and we did a good job of being in the gap, and not giving up the three and not giving up the drive. We did a great job of shutting them down.
Beiswanger led East Noble (7-13 overall, 2-3 NE8) with 15 points, with Carly Turner and Bree Walmsley both adding eight. Maddie Hickman did most of the scoring for DeKalb (3-16, 1-4) with a game-best 17 points.
Kimmell seemed to give his team an unintended boost when he was slapped with a technical early in the second quarter.
Lillie Cone hit one of the two free throws for DeKalb to tie the game 7-7, but the Knights followed with a quick 9-0 run, started by Mynhier’s three-point play on a third-chance offensive rebound. Beiswanger then drained two threes to make it 16-7.
Hickman had back-to-back rebound baskets to cut the margin to five, but Beiswanger’s three-point play had the hosts up 21-11 at halftime. The lead would be in single digits just once more.
DeKalb coach Noah Stuckey also felt the East Noble defense was the difference.
“The first half we didn’t really attack it well,” he said. “They kind of dictated where we should go, and we just kind of went with it.
“In the second half offensively we were a little better. We attacked the rim a little more.”
East Noble created problems taking the ball at the Barons, getting open baskets or drawing fouls.
“This has always been a flex team, these seniors, and over the last month we’ve been working on a five-out offense,” Kimmel said. “We’re getting better at it and understanding it better. It’s a son of a gun to defend because you’ve got constant movement. The defense has to keep moving.”
Both teams were short-handed. DeKalb starting guard Elizabeth Martin hurt an ankle in practice this week. East Noble’s Carly Turner missed four practices in a walking boot and Karly Kirkpatrick missed the game.
East Noble won the junior varsity game 27-23 as Kya Mosley and Bailea Bortner both scored eight points. Sienna Abbott had a game-high 10 points and Evie Pepple put in six for the Barons.
