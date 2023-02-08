Three DeKalb players and two from East Noble received honors on the All-Northeast 8 Conference girls basketball team chosen recently by conference coaches.
DeKalb sophomore guard Ashley Cox earned first-team recognition. Senior guard Lillie Cone made the second team for the Barons and senior Elizabeth Martin earned honorable mention.
East Noble was represented by senior guard Bree Walmsley on the second team and junior forward Payton Quake receiving honorable mention.
Conference champion Columbia City led the first team with three selections. Huntington North, Norwell land Bellmont each had two.
All-NE8 Girls Basketball
FIRST TEAM
Columbia City — Molly Baker, 5-10 Jr.; Addison Baxter, 5-9 So.; Kyndra Sheets, 5-6 Jr.
Bellmont — Hailey Cole, 5-8 So.; Sydney Keene, 5-8 Sr.
DeKalb — Ashley Cox, 5-7 So.
Huntington North — Taylor Double, 5-10 Sr.; Marissa Trout, 5-11 So.
Norwell — Kennedy Fuelling, 5-7 Jr.; Makenzie Fuess, 5-5 Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Bellmont — Emily Blake, 5-8 So.; Rachel Bleke, 5-8 Sr.
DeKalb — Lillie Cone, 5-3, Sr.
Huntington North — Gracie Fields, 5-7, Jr.
Columbia City — Faith Frey, 5-6 Jr.; Tessa Tonkel 5-6 Sr.
Norwell — Dekota Hubble, 5-11 Jr.
New Haven — Janiya Johnson, 5-7 Jr.
Leo — Leah May, 5-7 Sr.
East Noble — Bree Walmsley, 5-4, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Norwell — Annabelle Johnson, 5-5 Jr.; Vanessa Rosswurm, 5-9 Fr.
DeKalb — Elizabeth Martin, 5-4 Sr.
Leo — Haylee Schott, 5-11 Sr.; Leah Shappell, 6-0 Fr.
Bellmont — Ellen Scott, 5-8 Sr.
East Noble — Payton Quake, 5-6 Jr.
New Haven — A’lanah Webb, 5-7 Fr.
