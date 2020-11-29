The 2020 boys soccer season featured two teams, Lakewood Park and Westview, that won a sectional championship, and both of those teams are represented at the top of the KPC Media Group All-Area Boys Soccer Team.
The Panthers’ top player was senior Zach Collins, and he earned Prep of the Year honors after a stellar season.
He finished the season with 25 goals and six assists for the year. Collins was voted team captain at the beginning the of the season, then voted offensive most valuable player after the campaign ended.
Collins scored two hat tricks early in the season before opposing teams started to key in on him. He had four goals in a game against Snider during the middle of the season, two of which came late in the 6-5 win, including one to tie the game and the other to win it. He also had several other game-winning goals.
Westview head coach Jamie Martin was at the forefront of a massive turnaround this season, which is a large reason why he was named the Coach of the Year.
The Warriors started the season with a 1-7-1 record, then rattled off 11 straight wins, while picking up some hardware along the way.
Westview dominated Prairie Heights and won 7-0 for its first Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship since 2014. It finished second in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
The Warriors’ next piece of hardware didn’t come as easy. The Warriors outlasted Bethany Christian in a 5-4 shootout win their first Class 1A sectional championship since 2016. They lost to Kouts in a shootout in the regional semifinal and finished the season at 12-8-1.
Here’s the rest of the boys soccer all-area team.
Colton White, Sr., Lakewood Park
White made the Lakewood Park offense go and played almost every position on the field in his final year. He led the Panthers with 12 assists to go along with his five goals.
Weston Roth, So., Lakewood Park
Roth stepped in as a sophomore and rarely left the field as an offensive midfielder. He finished with two goals and five assists, but also set up quite a few scoring opportunities with White and Collins.
Luke Carnahan, Jr., Lakewood Park
In goal, Carnahan was stout for the Panthers. He ended up with 54 saves and three shutouts.
Blake Miller, Sr., Lakewood Park
Miller was another key offensive weapon up front for the Panthers with Collins and White. He was second on the team with 10 goals, and added three assists.
Teague Misner, Fr., Westview
Misner let the area know just how good he was in the first season of his prep career. The freshman scored 29 goals and 11 assists for a total of 69 points.
Gramm Egli, Jr., Westview
Egli was the Warriors’ second-leading scorer with 10 goals, but he was the team’s leader in assists with 12.
Drew Litwiller, Sr., Westview
In his first season since eighth grade, Litwiller proved to be one of the best goalkeepers in the area and was a huge spark in the Warriors’ turnaround this season. He finished with 133 saves, 11 wins and five shutouts.
Bryce Dailey, Sr., Angola
Dailey was one of the Hornets’ main goal scorers this season and helped them win their first outright NECC regular season title.
Kane Wagner, Sr., Angola
Wagner was an integral part of the Hornets’ defense that pitched seven shutouts during the 2020 season.
Jayden Nafziger, Sr., Angola
Nafziger was another defender that was a part of Angola’s stellar defense that only allowed multiple goals in a match five times this season.
Cristian Sanchez, Sr., East Noble
Sanchez has one of the strongest legs in the area and led the Knights with 15 goals and 11 assists this season. He was also an honorable mention on the KPC All-Area football team.
Junior Pita, So., East Noble
Pita and Sanchez played off each other well this season and the team benefited from it. Pita ended up with 10 goals and five assists for the 2020 season.
Nick Klein, So., East Noble
When Sanchez and Pita were held down by opposing defenses, Klein stepped up and provided the scoring for the Knights. He finished with seven goals and seven assists.
Zak Klopfenstein, Sr., Garrett
Klopfenstein controlled the midfield for the Railroaders this season. He finished with five goals and 10 assists for a total of 20 points.
Kenan Kennedy, Sr., Garrett
Kennedy was the goal scorer for Garrett in 2020. The senior Railroader had 18 goals and seven assists. He set the program record for goals in a match with six against Woodlan. Kennedy is Garrett’s second all-time leading scorer.
Henry Torres, Jr., West Noble
Torres was last year’s Prep of the Year as a sophomore. He followed that up with a stellar junior campaign. Torres finished with 28 goals and eight assists.
Eric Galarza, Jr., West Noble
Galarza was behind Torres on the team in points. He came away with 19 points, including seven goals and five assists.
Aidan Dreibelbis, Jr., Central Noble
Dreibelbis made his way on the All-Area team once again after another great season for the Cougars. He only gave up 18 goals all season, including six that came off penalty kicks. Dreibelbis finished with 116 saves on the year.
Korbin Gillian, So., DeKalb
Gillian was the best player on the field for the Barons this season. He led the team with seven goals and a pair of assists.
Honorable mentions include Prairie Heights’ Isaac Burns, Westview’s Jadon Yoder, Lakewood Park’s Abraham Eicher, Central Noble’s Riley Smith, Garrett’s Dylan Raymond, DeKalb’s Tanner Collins and Angola’s Joel Knox.
