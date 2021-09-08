Prep Volleyball PH sweeps Blue Blazers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights defeated the Goshen Blue Blazers on Tuesday, 25-12, 25-13, 25-18.
Kalli Aaron had 13 kills, 10 digs and two aces for the Panthers (12-2). Chloe Riehl had 12 kills, 10 digs and two aces. Hunter Kleeberg had 36 assists and nine digs.
Garrett loses in five to Falcons
GARRETT — Garrett lost to Fairfield in five sets in a key Northeast Corner Conference matchup at Bateman Gymnasium. The scores were 21-25, 25-13, 25-18, 24-26, 15-13.
Morgan Ostrowski had 18 kills, nine digs, four assists and two block assists for the Railroaders, who won its own invitational on Saturday. Taylor Gerke had 34 assists, 12 digs and put 26 of her 27 serves in play with eight aces. Kyana Martinez had 11 kills, five digs, four aces and two block assists. Kinleigh Smith added 14 digs, three kills and three aces.
Garrett (8-2, 3-2 NECC) had 17 aces as a team in the match.
Prep Boys Tennis DeKalb gets conference win
WATERLOO — DeKalb won 4-1 over Norwell in Northeast 8 Conference play Tuesday.
Krue Nagel and Wyatt Derrow were singles winners for DeKalb. The Baron doubles teams of Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel, and Grant Fetter and Grant Stuckey also won.
DeKalb took the junior varsity match 3-2. Matt Beckmann and Luke Seiler won singles matches for the Barons. The DeKalb doubles team of Ethan Curry and Nolan Snyder also won.
DeKalb 4, Norwell 1
Singles: 1. Ethan Ottinger (Nwl) def. Owen Holwerda 6-1, 6-1. 2. Krue Nagel (DK) def. Jake Hoover 6-1, 6-7, 10-6. 3. Wyatt Derrow (DK) def. Jaden Payne 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Elijah Ehmke-Kiefer Nagel (DK) def. Kellen Zimmer-Winston Frauhiger 6-3, 6-3. 2. Grant Fetter-Grant Stuckey (DK) def. Carson Heister-Owen Cupp 6-2, 6-1.
Knights sweep Lakers
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Lakeland 5-0 Wednesday.
Outside of the No. 3 singles spot, the Knights only lost four games to the Lakers. All five positions were decided in two sets.
East Noble 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Wyatt Priestley (LL) 6-0, 6-0. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Dominic Lawrence (LL) 6-1, 6-0. 3. Grant Schermerhorn (EN) def. Colton Fleeman (LL) 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Isaac Lairmer-Brayden Miles (LL) 6-0, 6-1. 2. Brycen Ortiz-Kanon Combs (EN) def. Ethan Rasbaugh-Tyler Yoder 6-1, 6-1.
Warriors blank Bruins
EMMA — Westview defeated Bethany Christian on Wednesday.
The Warriors won in two sets at four of the five spots. Kylen Bender and Jethro Hostetler were pushed to three sets at No. 2 doubles.
Westview 5, Bethany Christian 0
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Cameron Heinisch (B) 6-0, 6-1. 2. Elijah Hostetler (WV) def. Noah Schrock (B) 6-3, 6-0. 3. Brennan Beachy (WV) def. Ethan Pairitz (B) 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Isaac Rogers-Kendall Schwartz (WV) def. Matthew Dyck-Austin Shenk (B) 6-3, 6-4. 2. Kylen Bender-Jethro Hostetler (WV) def. Breece Erickson-Jacob Leininger (B) 2-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Heights falls to Snider
FORT WAYNE — Prairie Heights lost to Snider 3-2 on Wednesday.
Leyton Byler and Chase Bachelor won singles matches for PH (3-7). Snider won three-set matches in both doubles positions.
Heights’ Maverick Deveau lost a close junior varsity singles match 8-6.
Snider 3, Prairie Heights 2
Singles: 1. Leyton Byler (PH) def. Seth Geisleman 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 2. Aaron Fenn (S) def. Breyton Ambler 6-4, 6-4. 3. Chase Bachelor (PH) def. Max Springer 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Jacob Hein-Hunter Perkins (S) def. Kaleb Lounsbury-Hayden Culler 6-4, 2-6, 6-2. 2. Talon Rowel-Caiden Kline (S) def. Matt Levitz-Luke Krapfl 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.
Prep Girls Golf Barons win at Angola
ANGOLA — DeKalb defeated Angola 211-263 on Wednesday at Glendarin Hills.
Baron Lillie Cone was medalist with a 42.
In other area action Wednesday, West Noble lost its senior night match to Goshen 194-206 at Maxwelton. Charger seniors Maddie Bottles and Mikayla Nichols played in their final regular season home match.
3 PH girls shoot career lows
HOWE — Three Prairie Heights players shot career-best scores for nine holes in a match against NorthWood Wednesday at Cedar Lake. NorthWood won 176-264.
Danessa Hoffman shot 56, Serenity Mullen had 65 and Abby Teller had 66 to achieve new personal low scores for PH.
Heights also had Oriyanna Grossman with 70 and Emily Anders and Emma Wylie each with 72.
Garrett defeats Adams Central
GENEVA — Garrett won 197-254 over Adams Central at Wabash Valley Tuesday.
Abby Weaver shot a 43 and Sophia Ruble a 45 to lead the Railroaders. Courtney Barse had a 54, Kaitlyn Bergman a 55 and Halle Hathaway a 65.
Also playing for Garrett were Chloe Best 53, Emmah Moody 68 and Mia Gullett 69.
College Soccer Ashbrook, Pendry honored by MIAA
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University’s Teresa Ashbrook and Ethan Pendry were named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Players of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Ashbrook, a freshman forward from Dewitt, Michigan, was named the women’s offensive player of the week. She had five goals in her first three college matches in leading the Thunder to a 2-0-1 record. That included a hat trick in Trine’s 4-1 win at Spalding, Kentucky, on Saturday.
Pendry, a junior defender from Perrysburg, Ohio, was named Defensive Athlete of the Week on the men’s side. He had two assists in the Thunder’s season-opening win at Manchester on Sept. 1, and help his team shut out Franklin 5-0 on Sunday on the road. Trine only allowed two goals in its first three matches in a 2-1 opening week.
College Volleyball McHugh earns weekly honor
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — UNC Greensboro junior setter Gabriela McHugh of Ashley was named the Southern Conference Setter of the Week on Monday for matches played from Aug. 30 to this past Sunday.
McHugh helped the Spartans to a 3-0 week as they won all of their matches in the Spartan-Aggie Tournament last weekend. The Angola High School graduate had 131 assists and 33 digs in 11 sets and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. She recorded two double-doubles in assists and digs, including 49 assists and 13 digs in a four-set win over Norfolk State on Friday.
UNC Greensboro is off to a 6-1 start to its season after defeating visiting North Carolina Central in five sets on Tuesday, 21-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-12, 15-10. McHugh had 47 assists, 11 digs and nine kills for the Spartans.
College Golf Trine teams in Aquinas Invite
WYOMING, Mich. — Both Trine University teams competed in their respective Aquinas College Invitationals Wednesday at Kaufman Golf Course.
The Thunder men were seventh with 332. Trine individual Sean Hogan placed sixth with 76.
For the Trine team, Nick Phillips had 80 and Carter Rang shot 81. The Thunder also had Kyler Rod with 85, Mitch Blank with 86 and Nathaniel Acres with 92.
The Trine women were sixth with 407. Morgan Calhoun led the team with 97.
The Thunder also had 99 from Caroline Boyd, 103 from Kelly Miller, 108 from Ava Dobbins and 109 from Anabelle Burkholder. Individual Lucia Rodriguez had 122.
M.S. Volleyball Cougar eighth-graders win
FREMONT — Central Noble’s eighth-grade volleyball team won at Fremont Tuesday 25-13, 25-12.
Grace Swank had seven aces for the Cougars, and Lily Marks had four kills.
CN will play at Fairfield today.
M.S. Soccer CN wins first match of 2021
AVILLA — Central Noble’s co-ed team won its first match of the season Tuesday, defeating Oak Farm Montessori 7-0.
Treyton Fletcher led the Cougars (1-1) with two goals. Bailey Butler, Zackary Chenoweth, Lilly Hopf, Wyatt Love and Levi Blanchard also scored.
