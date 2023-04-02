College Baseball Trine sweeps Comets
ANGOLA — Trine opened Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association play with doubleheader sweep of Olivet Sunday at Jannen Field, 5-0 and 7-3.
In game one, Josh Hoogewerf (3-1) and Cole Decker combined on the six-hit shutout for the Thunder (11-9, 2-0 MIAA). Hoogewerf allowed four hits in seven innings, threw 59 for 89 pitches for strikes, struck out five and walked one.
Tyler Beyke, Cory Erbskorn and Robert Kortas had two hits apiece for Trine. Kortas and Matthew Martin each scored two runs.
In game two, Dalton Nikirk was 3-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and a run batted in to lead the Thunder. Cam Nagel (3-2) had a quality start to get the win, allowing three earned runs, five hits and two walks, and striking out five.
Daniel Rumberger was 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored for Trine. Martin and Adam Stefanelli each two hits, a run and an RBI. Beyke walked twice and singled.
Thunder reliever Jack Villareal finished the game with two hitless, scoreless innings.
The third and final game of the series between Trine and the Comets (2-14, 0-2) rescheduled for Monday in Olivet, Michigan, was postponed. No makeup date was immediately announced.
Acrobatics & Tumbling Trine goes 1-1 in final regular season meet on Saturday
ANGOLA — Trine University ended its regular season hosting its first tri-meet in program history Saturday at Hershey Hall. The Thunder scored 229.8, which was good enough to beat Adrian, who had 219.77. But it wasn’t good enough against Augustana, South Dakota, who scored 251.085.
Trine (4-3) scored 76.40 in the Team event, 44.95 in the Tumbling event, 33.05 in the Compulsory event, 26.40 in the Pyramid event, 24.95 in the Toss event and 24.05 in the Acro event.
The Thunder will be competing in the 2023 National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association Division III Championships. More details on that will be released at a later date.
College Volleyball Trine men’s team 1-1 in MCVL matches over the weekend
Trine University’s men’s volleyball team went 1-1 in Ohio over the weekend against Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League rivals.
The Thunder lost their first conference match at Wittenberg Friday night, 27-25, 26-28, 25-20, 25-23. Trine bounced back on Saturday afternoon by sweeping Mount St. Joseph 25-15, 25-17, 25-20.
On Saturday in Cincinnati, Ted Hofmeister had 11 kills, four digs, three block assists and two aces to lead Trine (14-10, 5-1 MCVL). Sam Bhandal had 29 assists and four digs, Hunter Haas had 12 digs, and Sam Buckingham and Matt Stillman each had two solo blocks.
MSJ is 8-12, 1-6 in the MCVL.
On Friday in Springfield, Ohio, Haas set a new program single-match record in Trine’s NCAA era with 25 digs. Trine was two short of the single match record for digs in a four-set match with 67. The 69 digs came against Wittenberg on Feb. 27, 2022.
Haas beat his own school record of 24 digs set against Mount St. Joseph on Feb. 13, 2021.
Also on Friday night, Kevin Boncaro had 17 kills, 10 digs, two aces and two block assists for the Thunder. Johnson-Kuhao Ho’okano-Pelekai and 12 kills, nine digs and two block assists. Bhandal had 40 assists, eight digs, two kills and two block assists.
Trine (14-10 overall) had won 13 out of its last 15 matches and is tied for third place in the MCVL with Baldwin Wallace at 5-1. The Thunder and the Yellowjackets are a half game behind league leaders Mount Union (18-5, 6-1) and Wittenberg (18-9, 6-1).
The Thunder return to Ohio to end the regular season, playing at Baldwin Wallace Thursday night and traveling to Mount Union on Good Friday.
College Softball Trine’s Hill honored by MIAA
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Trine freshman designated player-pitcher Debbie Hill was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Softball Position Player of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Hill hit .667 (8-12) last week in helping the Thunder win all four of their games last week. She had four home runs, seven runs batted in, five runs scored, three doubles and two walks. The New Whiteland resident had a .714 on-base percentage and 1.917 slugging percentage.
Hill was named MIAA Player of the Week for the first time.
Trine returns to action on Thursday when it host a doubleheader against Muskingum (Ohio) starting at 3 p.m.
College Lacrosse Trine men defeat Hanover
ANGOLA — Trine’s men’s lacrosse team ended non-conference play at 8-0 after beating Hanover 12-6 Saturday afternoon at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
Collin Custer had five goals and one assist to lead the Thunder. Peter Piccillo had two goals, and Andrew Douglas had a goal and three assists.
Nick DiPaolo made 10 saves in goal for Trine.
