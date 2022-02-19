LAPORTE — It was a storybook season for the Garrett girls basketball team.
A holiday tournament title. An outright conference regular season and tournament championship. A sectional and a regional championship. Four victories against state-ranked teams.
Eight seniors. A senior who teammates looked to when they needed a three-pointer. One 1,000 point scorer for a junior. A senior who was nominated as a 2022 Miss Basketball and Indiana All-Star candidate. A senior who broke the IHSAA single season assist record. A senior who suffered a season-ending injury but was able to be on the floor with her teammates at the very end.
There was just one chapter left to write for the Railroaders, that unfortunately for them had a sad ending Saturday afternoon.
At the Slicer Gym at the LaPorte Semi-State, the Class 3A No. 2 Railroaders matched up against a team unlike others they had played in reigning state runner-up Class 3A No. 1 and nationally ranked No. 22 South Bend Washington.
Behind a 25-9 third quarter and 23-point performance by junior Purdue commit RaShunda Jones, the Panthers sprinted away from the Railroaders to win 66-39 and earn their second straight state finals appearance to face defending champion in No. 4 Silver Creek (26-2).
Garrett’s season concludes at 27-2, with the first loss coming who was at the time also No. 1 in Class 4A in Noblesville.
Prior to the game, Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said the keys were taking care of the basketball and boxing out, both of which the Railroaders did well early on, until the transition offense, full-court defense and size of the Panthers wore them out.
“It’s essentially what cost us the game,” Lapadot said. “But we did what we said and we walled up. They missed a bunch of shots and we just didn’t get enough of the rebounds. We got enough to stay close in the first half, but when they made that run, we turned the ball over a couple times where we led their break for them.”
Garrett started the game firing on all cylinders, with seniors Morgan Ostrowski and Faith Owen hitting two 3-pointers to put the Railroaders up 6-0 within two minutes of the quarter. The Panthers wouldn’t get their first basket until Jones made a layup with 5:55 and a 3-pointer of her own 30 seconds later.
Ostrowski, an IUPUI volleyball signee and a Miss Basketball and Indiana All-Star candidate, finished with 11 points and tallied a team-high eight rebounds in the defeat.
“I’ll definitely miss playing basketball with our team,” Ostrowski said. “We all stayed together and I think it was one of the very few teams where an all-girls team didn’t have any drama with each other. After past experiences with basketball, I wasn’t sure I was going to play freshman year, but I’m really glad I decided to be a part of it and I wouldn’t wish anything was different.”
After a three from senior Nataley Armstrong with 3:45 left in the first, Washington went on a 9-2 run to close the quarter and lead 14-13 at the break. A free throw by freshman Monique Mitchell with no time on the clock gave the Panthers the lead.
Armstrong, the IHSAA single-season record holder for assists and a Malone University signee, also had 11 points and added to her assist total with a team-high of five. She finished the season with 250 assists.
“We built a sisterhood here,” Armstrong said. “We had to come in our freshman year and were thrown straight into the fire. We obviously wanted to make it all the way and it sucks that Washington had this team the same year we had ours but I just hope one day I look back and be grateful and hope our team shares this bond we had with each other for the rest of our lives.”
The run continued into the second as the Panthers scored the first six of the quarter before Armstrong hit a deep three from the left wing to put a stop to it at the 4:41 mark. Junior Bailey Kelham added a three for Garrett with 1:22 left, but it was the only other basket for Garrett in the quarter as it trailed 30-19 at halftime.
Kelham led the team with 12 points and finished with seven rebounds. Her, alongside Aida Haynes, will be the lone seniors who played on varsity this season.
“It means the world to be able to be this far,” Kelham said. “We started in June and Bob preached all summer that it was our journey to make it all the way to the state finals and just be together. It’s probably going to feel a little bland at first because the seniors have been by my side since I started high school ball. They’ve become my best friends, so having to step in the gym the first day of practice and they’re not there is going to be weird.”
Six-foot-3 freshman Kira Reynolds, who has offers from Maryland, Purdue, Ohio State, Kentucky and Michigan State among several others, was a big reason why the Railroaders couldn’t get baskets in the second quarter and for much of the game, as they were limited to one shot or had their shots blocked by her. She finished the game with eight points, half of which came in the second quarter.
Her sisters and Maryland commits, 6-foot junior Amiyah (11 points) and 6-3 senior Mila Reynolds (12 points) found their strides in the third quarter, combining for 12 of the team’s 25 points for the period to contribute to a 55-28 lead. Their size also paid dividends on the glass.
Garrett could only muster nine points in the scoring column, five of them coming at the free-throw line.
The fourth quarter was split 11-11 with the reserves from both teams coming in late, though a special scene did unfold late that resulted in not a single dry eye on the Garrett bench.
With 2:49 left in the game, Lapadot called a timeout to have a discussion with the referees and Washington’s coach Steve Reynolds.
The conversation turned out to be about senior Taylor Gerke, who came onto the court with her left leg in a brace and scored a layup with 2:34 left for what was the final basket of her high school career.
“We hadn’t talked about that,” Lapadot said as to whether he and Reynolds planned it in advance. “It was very classy of Steve and his girls and I’m just so happy that he allowed us to do that and allowed her to finish her career the way she should.”
Owen rounded out Garrett’s scorers with three points, adding four assists and four rebounds, while sophomore Makenna Malcolm had five rebounds.
Overall, Lapadot said he was proud of his team’s ability to make it as far as they did and gave appreciation to the Garrett fans.
“This is a giant thank you to the community because there’s no way to individually find everybody and tell them,” Lapadot said. “It’s one thing to show up, but this is an expensive endeavor. They don’t have to buy shirts, but they do and our parents have given so much to these girls to make them feel the specialness that they should feel. To every single person, we saw them, we heard them and we appreciate them more than they’ll ever know.”
