BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Prairie Heights softball team started off the season with an emphatic 12-2 win over DeKalb in six innings.
The Panthers (1-0) scored four runs in the bottom of the first and four more in the bottom of the sixth.
Lilli Howe, who came off the bench in the fifth inning, hit a two-run double in the final frame to score Mackenzie Williams and Madison DeLancey and put the run rule in effect.
Trinity Pratt got the start in the circle for the Panthers and allowed one earned run on two hits with seven strikeouts.
Madi Strater and Lillie Booher each homered for Heights, and Shyanne Duncan went 3-for-3 with two runs batted in.
After Pratt sat down the Barons in order in the top of the first, the first four Panther batters reached base and scored.
Savana Phares and Chloe Riehl each drew walks, then Kalli Aaron singled to load up the bases. Booher drew the third walk of the inning to bring home Phares.
Riehl scored when Pratt was hit by a pitch, Aaron scored on a single from Duncan and Booher walked home after Adilyn Smith saw four balls go by.
The Barons (0-1) got one back in the top of the second. Paige Storck led off the inning with a single, then she scored on a groundout to short by Lillie Cserep.
Booher’s solo shot to center pushed the lead back to four in the bottom of the inning.
In the top of the third, Waters singles to right and scored Ashley Cox from second. Waters was thrown out trying to stretch her single into a double.
Duncan scored on a groundout by Phares then DeLancey scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-2 in the bottom of the third.
Pratt saw the minimum over the next three innings and the defense behind her made a few solid plays.
Strater’s deep ball to center scored the first run of the sixth, then with two outs, Duncan, Smith and DeLancey all reached. Duncan scored when Phares was hit by a pitch, then Howe put on the finishing touches with her double.
Prairie Heights goes on spring break next week and returns to play April 12 at Lakeland. DeKalb hosts Eastside next Wednesday.
