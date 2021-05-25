Prep Baseball
Panthers fall in regular season finale
BLACKFORD — Lakewood Park ended its regular season with a 9-2 loss to Blackford on Monday night.
Gabe Dager and Kayden Kirtley each had two hits for the Panthers (5-14). Jared Jewel was 1-for-2 with a run scored.
Barons end with win over Warriors
WATERLOO — DeKalb capped its regular season with a 10-3 win over Westview Monday.
The Barons (18-11) took the lead with four runs in the third. Both teams put up two in the fourth before DeKalb opened it up with three in the fifth.
Aric Ehmke was 3-for-3 with a home run and a triple for the Barons. Alex Leslie had three hits and an RBI. Logan Stahly had two hits and two RBIs, and Nolan Nack doubled.
Ehmke, Ethan Jordan and Donnie Wiley combined on a four-hitter.
Brandon Lehman had a double and two RBIs for the Warriors (6-17). Braden Kauffman had a hit and an RBI.
DeKalb planning annual camp
WATERLOO — Players ages 7-14 can still register for the DeKalb Baseball Camp.
The camp will be held June 3-4 and 7-9. Session I runs from 9-10:15 a.m. each day, and Session II will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Registration forms are available on the DeKalb athletic web page or at Rieke Park.
