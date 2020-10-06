SYRACUSE – Lakeland and DeKalb advanced to the semifinals of the Class 2A Wawasee Sectional with first-round victories Tuesday.
The Lakers held on to beat Angola 3-2 in the rubber match of the season series in the sectional opener, then the Barons won 7-0 over West Noble.
DeKalb (15-2) will take on Lakeland in the first semifinal Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Wawasee High School, then the host Warriors will take on NorthWood.
Lakeland 3, Angola 2
The Lakers won the season series over Angola, 2-1, in order to continue their season.
“We spent the last couple of weeks in practice on how to attack the flat back four defense,” Lakeland coach Megan Hamilton said. “How hard to touch it, how easy to touch it. That through ball was the key.”
Freshman Taylor Jerdon and senior Hailey Alleshouse scored about seven minutes apart midway through the first half to give Lakeland a 2-0 lead.
Angola did not go away. Maddie Dailey put the Hornets on the board in the 50th minute to make it a 2-1 match. But Brooklyn Olinger scored in the 57th minute to give the Lakers the two-goal lead again.
Lakeland was buzzing with chances after the Olinger goal. But Angola got within one again as Chae Hutchins scored on a rebound with 1 minute, 49 seconds left in regulation time.
The Hornets never made a strong push to score in the remaining time after the Laker kickoff.
DeKalb 7, West Noble 0
Riley Exford scored three goals to lead the Barons. Grace Snyder, Hope Lewis, Madison Linker and Brielle Miller also scored.
Sydney Mansfield and Aliyah Kern each played a half in goal for DeKalb to share the shutout.
“We struggled in the first half. This was the first time since our first game that we played on turf,” Barons coach Logan Cochran said. “Once we made the adjustments we needed to make, we’d get more opportunities. And we did that.”
