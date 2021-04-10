Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.