GARRETT — It wasn’t a sure thing at the time, but DeKalb had given starting pitcher Logan Greer enough runs.
An untimely, two-out error opened the gate for five unearned runs for Garrett in the second inning, reducing the Barons’ lead to one.
With the help of some key defensive plays, however, Greer kept the Railroaders off the board the rest of the way, and the Barons added some insurance runs late in a 10-6 victory Friday.
Greer scattered eight hits and allowed just one earned run while striking out three as DeKalb (4-3) won its third straight and completed an exhausting span of seven games in eight days, all on the road.
“He’s that guy who can move the ball around the strike zone and change speeds,” DeKalb coach Tim Murdock said. “He’ll have guys on their front foot. They squared some balls up, they’re good hitters, but he’s so in control when he’s on the mound that things like that don’t bother him.
“We were going to ride him because he’s just going to blow it off and continue to pound the strike zone.”
The Barons jumped to a 7-1 lead. Alex Leslie and Parker Smith had two-run singles in the first. Bryce Dobson circled the bases in the second, hitting a triple to the warning track in right field, and then scampering home when the cutoff throw was mishandled. Steele Jackson and Nolan Nack had RBI groundouts later in the inning.
Greer was on his way to a perfect second, but a pop fly that would have been the third out was mishandled for an error.
Garrett (1-1) made the Barons pay dearly, batting around and scoring five times to pull within 7-6. A two-run single by Luke Holcomb and a two-run double by Graham Kelham were the key hits.
“Our bats did come alive,” Garrett coach Jason Richards said. “We’ve got a lot of power in our lineup and we can hit holes. We can run a little bit.
“We recovered well. We showed fight and that’s the biggest thing. We could have shipped it in there, but they showed fight, made a comeback and got back in the ball game. We can be in every game if we compete.”
The Barons had three double plays over the final five innings to help keep Garrett from scoring again. An interference call on a runner at second was the third out in the third, and Trey Richards hit into tough luck in the fourth, lining to Logan Jordan at second with the runner being doubled off first.
After getting an out on a bunt attempt in the sixth, the Barons caught a baserunner between second and third for the last out of the inning.
“We made a lot of big-time plays defensively, we made some big-time pitches, we had some timely hitting,” Murdock said.
“The biggest lesson we should take away is we cannot lose focus for one pitch, because you see how it can snowball. I was probably a little hard on them in that situation, but the expectation is they’re going to make that play and prevent a rally.”
The Barons scored two runs in the fifth with Leslie’s infield single the only hit. Kaden Greer picked up an RBI when he hit into a force play. After hits by Aric Ehmke and Jackson in the sixth, Nack delivered another RBI grounder to pad the lead.
Ehmke, Jackson and Leslie all had two hits for the Barons. Holcomb was 3-for-4 with three RBIs for the Railroaders and Gage Smith had two hits.
