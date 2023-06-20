CLEAR LAKE — After a two-year absence, the Clear Lake 10K will be back on July 8.
The non-profit Clear Lake Conservancy has taken over as the host of the event, which will begin 8:30 a.m. at the Clear Lake Lutheran Church pavilion. There will also be a 5-kilometer run and a shorter fun run.
On top of the running and walking, there will be additional activities for family. Youth activities will include a scavenger hunt, a carnival bounce house and face painting. Food trucks will be on site, and a disc jockey will be playing music.
Clear Lake is one of the oldest 10K runs in the region. It began in 1979 with the Huber Buehrer family providing much of the early leadership of the race.
The Clear Lake Lions Club was an early sponsor of the race and eventually took the race over from the Buehrer.
The Clear Lake 10K drew a record 423 runners in 1984. At age 18, Randy Houser finished that race in 32 minutes, 59 seconds. Houser is now owner of Legends Running Shop.
The record time in the Clear Lake 10K was 30:54 set by 29-year-old Joseph Caruso from Toledo, Ohio, set in 192. That began a run of three straight victories at Clear Lake from 1982 to 1984.
Registration for the event will be online at RunSignup.com/CLTLC. Full information regarding the activities scheduled on the morning of July 8 can be found at clearlakeconservancy.org.
