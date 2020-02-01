Prep Club Bowling Eastside boys 3rd at state finals
ANDERSON — The Eastside boys team finished third in the Indiana High School Bowling State Finals Saturday at Championship Lanes.
The Star will have more coverage on Eastside’s efforts later this week.
Prep Boys Basketball Lakewood Park wins at Bankers Life
INDIANAPOLIS — Lakewood Park Christian outscored Fremont 80-72 Saturday afternoon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The Panthers (7-7) won the first three quarters and ended a losing streak at four games.
Josh Pike had 27 points and Caedmon Bontrager scored 25 to lead Lakewood Park.
Fremont (7-8) had a quick turnaround after losing at home to Prairie Heights Friday night and making the long bus drive to Indianapolis over 19 hours before Saturday’s afternoon opening tip-off. The Eagles had a 30-point fourth quarter.
