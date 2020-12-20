Prep Swimming EN’s Meyer wins diving invitational
WARSAW — East Noble’s Lily Meyer won the Warsaw Diving Invitational Saturday.
Two Knights dove in the meet. Kinsey Cole finished in 12th place.
College Baseball DeKalb graduate Cody Krumlauf joins Trine University coaching staff
ANGOLA — Trine University announced the addition of DeKalb High School graduate Cody Krumlauf as an assistant baseball coach on Dec. 9.
In addition to his general assistant duties, Krumlauf will focus on hitting and working with the catchers.
Krumlauf was an assistant baseball coach at his alma mater Earlham College last year, working with hitters and catchers.
Krumlauf played pro baseball with two independent organizations after graduating from Earlham in 2017, the Gary SouthShore RailCats and the Schaumburg Boomers.
Krumlauf was a four-year member of Earlham’s baseball program and earned multiple all-conference honors, including making the First Team in his senior season. He hit .283 in his college career with eight home runs, 88 runs scored, 79 runs batted in and a .979 fielding percentage.
Krumlauf replaced Prairie Heights graduate and former Panther head baseball coach Nick Pfafman on the Thunder coaching staff. Pfafman is continuing to help young people in baseball and softball as a staff instructor for Pendleton-based JW Hitting.
M.S. Basketball CN boys 6th wins “A” finale
ALBION — Central Noble’s sixth grade boys basketball team won its final “A” game of the season 28-24 over Milford on Thursday evening.
Alex Scott had 22 points to lead the Cougars (10-5), including two big free throws late to seal the victory. Jerrick Deter also made an important free throw down the final stretch.
The “B” game ended in an 8-8 tie. CN’s Lucas Rauch hit a shot with nine seconds left in regulation time to even the contest.
College Track & Field Trine honored for academics
NEW ORLEANS — Trine University’s men’s and women’s track and field teams received team All-Academic awards for the 2019-20 indoor and outdoor track seasons from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Six Thunder student-athletes (4 women, 2 men) also received individual All-Academic awards from the USTFCCCA.
The awards were announced in mid-July.
In order to be considered for the All-Academic Team honors, a program must have at least a 3.10 cumulative grade point average. Last school year, the Trine women had a 3.7 GPA while the Thunder men had a 3.43 GPA. The head coach for both programs is Josh Fletcher.
Individual All-Academic honorees from Trine were Evie Bultemeyer, Chloe Brittain, Elizabeth Lohman, Valerie Obear, Ben Williams and DeKalb High School graduate Jack Beakas.
To qualify for the individual All-Academic honor, the student-athlete must have compiled a cumulative GPA of 3.30 and must have competed in an NCAA Indoor or Outdoor Championship meet or finished the regular season ranked in either the top 50 nationally in an individual event or in the top 35 nationally in a relay event on the official NCAA Descending Order List.
