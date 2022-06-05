WHITING — Last year was going to be a tough act to follow for the Eastside baseball team for various reasons. Local rivals were coming after the Blazers with more focus and vigor after they were the Class 2A state runner-up. It could have been bad breaks like bad bounces or injuries.
On Saturday night, the biggest reason was the Illiana Christian Vikings.
The Vikings got a couple big hits to get a couple runs to get ahead and the Blazers could not get much going against junior left-hander Kevin Corcoran as their season ended with a 7-0 loss in the 2A Whiting Regional final at Oil City Stadium.
Corcoran scattered six hits and a couple of walks in his complete game shutout and struck out 12. Blazer senior Owen Willard had three of those hits, including a ground rule double in the fifth.
"His velocity was up there. He can rev it up when he wanted to," Eastside coach Aaron Willard said of Corcoran. "He had a little slider or breaking ball that was effective and we had a hard time picking it up."
The Vikings scored single runs in the first and fourth innings off Blazer starter Nick Snyder.
In the first, senior Ian Van Beek hit a grounder to the right side that Eastside sat back too long on and Van Beek legged it into an infield single. Van Beek went to second on a wild pitch and scored Corcoran's double to the leftcenter gap.
In the fourth, senior Gabe VanRoekel walked with one out, then scored on a triple to deep center by senior Adam Walters.
Illiana Christian scored five times in the sixth inning. Three Blazer errors helped the Vikings. The big hit was a two-run double by sophomore Isaac VanderWoude.
The Blazers created chances to score in the second and fourth, but Corcoran would get strikeouts to end the threats.
In the second inning, Carsen Jacobs walked with one out, then Jace Mayberry followed with a walk. But Corcoran would strike out Hugh Henderson and Dackotia Reed to retire the side.
Laithyn Cook was hit by a pitch with one out in the fourth. After another strikeout, Mayberry blooped a single into left to move Cook to third. But Corcoran fanned Henderson to end the inning and strand Blazers at second and third.
Eastside finished 21-8 and won the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament for the second straight season. Seniors Snyder, Henderson, Cook, Owen Willard, Jack Buchanan, Johnny Eck and Lincoln Pfefferkorn finished their prep baseball career and left a special mark on Eastside athletics for the most part.
Willard is one of the most decorated players in program history and will continue to play ball at Purdue Fort Wayne. Snyder bounced back from knee injuries to play a valuable role. Those two and Henderson helped ascend Eastside boys basketball for first-year coach Ed Bentley where it won the NECC regular season title and its only two losses came against 2A state runner-up Central Noble. Eck was a key role player on the Eastside football team that played in a 2A semi-state game last fall.
To coach Aaron Willard, who is also Owen's father, those seniors were more than just quality athletes. A lot of tears were shed from the veteran coach as hugs were exchanged after he addressed the team in the postgame.
"It was a fun group of senior kids," Coach Willard said. "It makes it doubly tough when you are a parent to one of them in that peer group. It's a little different when they are hanging around the house all of the time.
"We went through a lot. People came after us. We had some inexperience early. To win that first game (a 2-1 semifinal victory over Fairfield earlier Tuesday) was a big accomplishment."
Illiana Christian (20-7) will play in the 2A North Semi-State on Saturday.
