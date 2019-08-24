Volleyball
Garrett downs ’Busco
CHURUBUSCO — Garrett defeated Churubusco 25-19, 25-23, 25-15 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday.
Logan Smith had 15 digs, 15 assists, 10 kills and put all 17 serves in play for the Railroaders (2-0, 2-0 NECC). Emma Hirchak and Morgan Ostrowski each had eight kills and six block assists. Ostrowski also had 14 digs while Hirchak had seven digs and 11 assists.
Melanie Geiger had 13 digs and two aces for the Eagles (1-2, 0-1). Katy Krider had nine digs and three aces. Hannah Boersma had 13 assists and five digs. Madi Gaff had six kills, and Mariah Hosted also had three aces.
DeKalb falls short against Chargers
HUNTERTOWN — DeKalb fell to Carroll in three games Thursday. The Chargers won 25-11, 25-9, 25-13.
Olivia Fetter had two kills and a block, and Hope Moring also ad two kills for the Barons. Paige Pettis, Natalie Hughes and Kalia Barkhaus each had an ace.
Boys Tennis Bishop Dwenger deals Barons first loss of year
FORT WAYNE — Bishop Dwenger handed DeKalb its first loss of the season Thursday by a 5-0 score.
Andrew Nuerge was a 6-0, 6-0 winner over DeKalb’s Landon Holwerda at No. 1 singles, while Adam Yaggy took the measure of the Barons’ Carman Rieke 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2. Jacob Schroeder of the Saints defeated Gavin Swift 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
Dwenger’s No. 1 doubles team of Brayden Lapan and Rickie Nill 6-2, 6-4 won 6-2, 6-4 over Evan Ostrowski and Alex Holwerda. DeKalb’s second doubles unit of Trey Novak and Kenlee Kruse extended Nathan Busch and Daniel Cashbaugh to a tiebreaker, but lost 6-3, 4-6, 10-6.
DeKalb’s JV beat the Saints 4-1 behind singles wins from Krue Nagel, Elijah Ehmke and Grant Fetter. Kane Smith and Josh Allen won a doubles match for the Barons.
Pro Baseball TinCaps topped by Dayton Dragons, 7-2
DAYTON, Ohio — Fort Wayne lost to Dayton 7-2 in Midwest League action Thursday night at Fifth Third Field.
The TinCaps got their only runs of the game on a two-run homer by Dwanya Williams-Sutton in the sixth inning to draw the visitors within one at 3-2. But the Dragons struck for four runs in the eighth. Three of those runs came after two outs.
Williams-Sutton had two hits and catcher Jose Lezama walked twice for Fort Wayne, who left 11 runners on base.
Cullen Dana started on the mound and took the loss for the TinCaps. He allowed three earned runs and eight hits in five and two-thirds innings and struck out two.
Fort Wayne opens up a four-game series at West Michigan today at 7:05 p.m. in Comstock Park, Michigan. The Whitecaps include outfielder Riley Greene, this year’s first-round draft pick of the Detroit Tigers.
