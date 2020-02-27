GARRETT — Cole Bergman felt Wabash College has a lot to offer, and in turn, he’ll have plenty to offer the school.
The Garrett three-sport athlete has committed to play football at Wabash, a school he sees as a very good fit.
“It’s a good program there, they’ve had a lot of success,” Bergman said. “The school itself is really good, it really fits what I’m looking for. It has all the majors I need and it will help me grow as a person.
“From the beginning, Wabash was really the standout. As I kept going, it became clear that’s where I wanted to go.”
The three-sport athlete who is at the top of his class academically plans to major in English.
Bergman was a two-way starting lineman for Garrett last fall. He was a semi-state qualifier for the Railroaders’ conference, sectional and regional champions in wrestling, and throws the shot put and discus in track.
In football, Bergman was Academic All-State and a Class 3A Senior All-State selection by the Indiana Football Coaches Association. He received honorable mention All-State from The Associated Press.
He was a first-team All-Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division pick, and received honorable mention on the KPC Media Group All-Area team.
Bergman felt he fit in right away on his trip to Wabash.
“It’s a really friendly community, really close-knit,” he said. “They have a really good outreach program and their alumni were really involved. You can tell everyone really cares about the school there, and that’s the kind of community I want to be a part of.
“The head coach was sitting across from me, and he wasn’t talking X’s and O’s. He was talking career paths.”
Miller will play for coach Don Morel, who will be entering his fifth year as head coach. Prior to that, he was an assistant at Wabash for four years.
The Little Giants went 7-4 last season and made the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Wabash football is nationally known for the Monon Bell Game against DePauw in the final game of each season. The bitter rivals have met 126 times, and have played for the bell every year since 1932.
Bergman said he’s played football since the first grade. He also played baseball and soccer growing up, but said football has always been his favorite. Taking it to the next level is the best.
“It’s everything coming together, a dream come true,” Bergman said. “I never thought I could play football and be at a school where I could really succeed. I’m just glad it could happen.”
