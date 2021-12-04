ANGOLA — Tri-State Gymnastics started its club season last month.
The season began in the Quest for the Diamond Invitational Nov. 6 and 7 at Michigan City High School, then hosted its eighth annual Princess Classic Invitational Nov. 12-14 at Central Gym.
In the Princess Classic, over 700 gymnasts from Indiana and Ohio competed in the meet.
TSG’s Level 3, 4, 6 and 8 teams won their portions of the meet. The Level 2 and 5 teams both finished second.
Tri-State’s all-around champions were Angola’s Ashtyn Evans in Level 9, Layla Schoch of Coldwater, Michigan, in Level 8; Auburn’s Elle Armstrong in Level 6, Angola’s Regan Hardley in Level 2, and Level 3 gymnasts Addison Myers of Hamilton, Emmerson Mallory of Sturgis, Michigan, and Arlee Covell from Pleasant Lake.
In the Quest for the Diamond meet, TSG’s Level 6 and 8 teams were champions. The Level 4 and 5 teams both finished second, and the Level 3 and 7 teams both finished third.
The all-around champions from the Angola-based gymnastics club were Evans in Level 9, Schoch and Angola’s Madilyn Bussard in Level 8, Fort Wayne’s Brooklyn Tanner and Maleah Tanner in Level 6, and Angola’s Alexis Conklin in Level 5.
Tri-State Gymnastics results
TSG’s Princess Classic Invitational
Nov. 12-14
Level 2
Emmylou Ellert (hometown, Angola) — Vault, 7.5 (9th place); uneven bars, 7.4 (9th); balance beam, 7.8 (8th); floor exercise, 8.5 (9th); all-around, 31.2 (9th).
Reagan Hardley (Angola) — Vault, 8.7 (5th); uneven bars, 8.9 (tied for 2nd); balance beam, 9.4 (1st); floor exercise, 9.2 (1st); all-around, 36.2 (1st).
Avery Himebaugh (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 8.55 (5th); uneven bars, 8.8 (8th); balance beam, 8.4 (tied for 7th); floor exercise, 8.7 (tied for 6th); all-around, 34.45 (6th).
Kelynn Kleeberg (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 8.8 (3rd); uneven bars, 9.3 (1st); balance beam, 8.9 (3rd); floor exercise, 8.6 (tied for 6th); all-around, 35.6 (2nd).
Addi Steury (Hamilton) — Vault, 8.6 (4th); uneven bars, 9.2 (tied for 2nd); balance beam, 8.7 (tied for 4th); floor exercise, 8.4 (9th); all-around, 34.9 (4th).
Chloe Tanner (Fort Wayne) — Vault, 8.35 (8th); uneven bars, 9.2 (2nd); balance beam, 9.1 (tied for 2nd); floor exercise, 8.8 (8th); all-around, 35.45 (4th).
Lynlee Werling (Angola) — Vault, 8.7 (3rd); uneven bars, 9 (tied for 4th); balance beam, 9.2 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.1 (2nd); all-around, 36 (2nd).
Level 3
Zoey Bassett (Hamilton) — Vault, 8.55 (5th); uneven bars, 9.4 (1st); balance beam, 8.2 (6th); floor exercise, 9.1 (tied for 1st); all-around, 35.25 (3rd).
Arlee Covell (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 9.1 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.9 (5th); balance beam, 9.3 (1st); floor exercise, 9.5 (1st); all-around, 36.8 (1st).
Alexis Hardley (Angola) — Vault, 8.65 (3rd); uneven bars, 9.2 (2nd); balance beam, 9.05 (2nd); floor exercise, 8.7 (tied for 5th); all-around, 35.6 (2nd).
Addelyn Karnes (Orland) — Vault, 8.25 (8th); uneven bars, 8.7 (tied for 6th); balance beam, 8.4 (7th); floor exercise, 9.05 (4th); all-around, 34.4 (6th).
Adalynn LaRowe (Auburn) — Vault, 8.7 (7th); uneven bars, 9.2 (tied for 3rd); balance beam, 8.35 (7th); floor exercise, 8.8 (tied for 10th); all-around, 35.05 (5th).
Ryleigh Lingo (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.15 (3rd); uneven bars, 9.4 (3rd); balance beam, 9.35 (1st); floor exercise, 9 (tied for 4th); all-around, 36.9 (2nd).
Emmerson Mallory (Sturgis, Mich.) — Vault, 9.25 (1st); uneven bars, 9.3 (2nd); balance beam, 9.15 (tied for 1st); floor exercise, 9.35 (1st); all-around, 37.05 (1st).
Addison Myers (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.3 (tied for 1st); uneven bars, 9.5 (tied for 1st); balance beam, 9.3 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.55 (1st); all-around, 37.65 (1st).
Landon Osting (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 8.4 (tied for 6th); uneven bars, 8 (tied for 10th); balance beam, 8.05 (8th); floor exercise, 8.7 (tied for 5th); all-around, 33.15 (10th).
Ava Pant (Angola) — Vault, 8.85 (2nd); uneven bars, 9.1 (4th); balance beam, 8.7 (4th); floor exercise, 8.9 (tied for 6th); all-around, 35.55 (4th).
Natalei Patton (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.05 (2nd); uneven bars, 9 (tied for 5th); balance beam, 9.15 (1st); floor exercise, 9.3 (1st); all-around, 36.5 (2nd).
Paysen Schoch (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 8.5 (5th); uneven bars, 9 (4th); balance beam, 9.1 (2nd); floor exercise, 9 (5th); all-around, 35.6 (2nd).
Elizabeth Swick (Waterloo) — Vault, 9 (7th); uneven bars, 9.2 (tied for 5th); balance beam, 8.9 (4th); floor exercise, 9.2 (tied for 2nd); all-around, 36.3 (4th).
Level 4
Elise Baker (Angola) — Vault, 8.9 (5th); uneven bars, 8.9 (4th); balance beam, 8.4 (6th); floor exercise, 9.15 (4th); all-around, 35.35 (3rd).
Anna Crankshaw (Angola) — Vault, 9.05 (3rd); uneven bars, 8.8 (5th); balance beam, 9 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.2 (tied for 2nd); all-around, 36.05 (2nd).
Hannah Hunt (Angola) — Vault, 9.3 (tied for 2nd); uneven bars, 9 (tied for 4th); balance beam, 9.2 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.1 (tied for 3rd); all-around, 36.6 (2nd).
Ella Mog (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.35 (1st); uneven bars, 7.9 (10th); balance beam, 9.15 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.05 (6th); all-around, 35.45 (tied for 4th).
Brylee Nickols (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.2 (4th); uneven bars, 7.65 (12th); balance beam, 8.8 (6th); floor exercise, 9 (7th); all-around, 34.65 (8th).
Kylie Phillips (Howe) — Vault, 9.1 (tied for 5th); uneven bars, 9.1 (tied for 1st); balance beam, 9.1 (4th); floor exercise, 8.9 (9th); all-around, 36.2 (3rd).
Alexis Wainwright (Angola) — Vault, 8.5 (tied for 9th); uneven bars, 9 (tied for 2nd); balance beam, 8.2 (8th); floor exercise, 9.35 (1st); all-around, 35.05 (4th).
Level 5
Alexis Conklin (Angola) — Vault, 8.75 (6th); uneven bars, 8.8 (tied for 2nd); balance beam, 9.15 (2nd); floor exercise, 9 (tied for 4th); all-around, 35.7 (3rd).
Ciera Hill (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 9 (3rd); uneven bars, 8.6 (6th); balance beam, 8.9 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.05 (3rd); all-around, 35.55 (5th).
Aria Schrock (Fremont) — Vault, 9.2 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.5 (2nd); balance beam, 9.35 (1st); floor exercise, 9.45 (1st); all-around, 36.5 (2nd).
Level 6
Elle Armstrong (Auburn) — Vault, 8.5 (5th); uneven bars, 8.85 (2nd); balance beam, 8.95 (1st); floor exercise, 9.2 (2nd); all-around, 35.5 (1st).
Lily Armstrong (Auburn) — Vault, 8.65 (3rd); uneven bars, 7.55 (8th); balance beam, 8.325 (9th); floor exercise, 8.9 (7th); all-around, 33.425 (9th).
Brooke Clark (Angola) — Vault, 8.5 (5th); uneven bars, 7.5 (9th); balance beam, 8.7 (7th); floor exercise, 9.25 (tied for 2nd); all-around, 33.95 (7th).
Olivia Conklin (Angola) — Vault, 8.45 (7th); uneven bars, 8.5 (3rd); balance beam, 8.875 (4th); floor exercise, 9.25 (tied for 2nd); all-around, 35.075 (4th).
Piper Hasselman (Angola) — Vault, 8.75 (1st); uneven bars, 8.9 (1st); balance beam, 8.35 (5th); floor exercise, 9.175 (3rd); all-around, 35.175 (2nd).
Macy Newhard (Angola) — Vault, 8.35 (7th); uneven bars, 8.4 (5th); balance beam, 8.45 (4th); floor exercise, 9.075 (4th); all-around, 34.275 (3rd).
Gabby Schoch (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 8.275 (9th); uneven bars, 7.7 (7th); balance beam, 9.3 (1st); floor exercise, 8.625 (8th); all-around, 33.9 (8th).
Brooklyn Tanner (Fort Wayne) — Vault, 9.05 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.35 (tied for 4th); balance beam, 8.55 (8th); floor exercise, 9.175 (5th); all-around, 35.125 (3rd).
Maleah Tanner (Fort Wayne) — Vault, 9.075 (1st); uneven bars, 9.35 (tied for 4th); balance beam, 8.725 (tied for 5th); floor exercise, 9.225 (4th); all-around, 36.375 (1st).
Level 7
Avery Boyer (Angola) — Vault, 9 (tied for 2nd); uneven bars, 7.7 (6th); balance beam, 7.9 (7th); floor exercise, 8.65 (tied for 6th); all-around, 33.25 (6th).
Bailey Lanoue (Angola) — Vault, 9 (tied for 2nd); uneven bars, 7.75 (5th); balance beam, 9 (1st); floor exercise, 9.35 (tied for 2nd); all-around, 35.1 (4th).
Brooke Miller (Fremont) — Vault, 8.825 (3rd); uneven bars, 9.1 (1st); balance beam, 7.95 (6th); floor exercise, 8.925 (tied for 6th); all-around, 34.8 (5th).
Kaylee Neuenschwander (Fremont) — Vault, 8.575 (6th); uneven bars, 7.4 (7th); balance beam, 7.55 (7th); floor exercise, 8.95 (5th); all-around, 32.475 (7th).
Claire Senecal (Fremont) — Vault, 8.425 (7th); uneven bars, 8.8 (2nd); balance beam, 8.6 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.05 (3rd); all-around, 34.875 (3rd).
Level 8
Summer Allen (Angola) — Uneven bars, 7.6 (tied for 2nd); balance beam, 7.65 (7th); floor exercise, 8.25 (6th); all-around, 23.5.
Lauren Blythe (Auburn) — Vault, 7.8 (7th); uneven bars, 6.25 (7th); balance beam, 9.2 (1st); floor exercise, 8.05 (7th); all-around, 31.3 (6th).
Madilyn Bussard (Angola) — Vault, 9 (1st); uneven bars, 7.95 (4th); balance beam, 8.175 (5th); floor exercise, 9 (4th); all-around, 34.125 (3rd).
Paige Fillenwarth (Auburn) — Vault, 7.9 (4th); uneven bars, 8.3 (3rd); balance beam, 8.25 (4th); floor exercise, 8.9 (5th); all-around, 33.35 (4th).
Sam Hutchins (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 7.45 (6th); uneven bars, 6.75 (5th); balance beam, 8.05 (5th); floor exercise, 9.175 (3rd); all-around, 31.425 (5th).
Layla Schoch (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 8 (4th); uneven bars, 8.3 (1st); balance beam, 8.225 (4th); floor exercise, 9.125 (tied for 4th); all-around, 33.65 (1st).
Alayna Shamp (Angola) — Vault, 8.55 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.4 (2nd); balance beam, 8.45 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.175 (2nd); all-around, 34.575 (2nd).
Hannah Sweitzer (Auburn) — Vault, 8.4 (2nd); uneven bars, 6.5 (6th); balance beam, 8.775 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.125 (tied for 4th); all-around, 32.8 (3rd).
Level 9
Ashtyn Evans (Angola) — Vault, 8.15 (1st); uneven bars, 9 (1st); balance beam, 8.85 (1st); floor exercise, 9.275 (1st); all-around, 35.275 (1st).
Quest for the Diamond Invitational
Nov. 6-7
Level 2
Nevaeh Fraley (Angola) — Vault, 9.1 (3rd); uneven bars, 7.2 (12th); balance beam, 8.9 (4th); floor exercise, 8.75 (11th); all-around, 33.95 (12th).
Reagan Hardley (Angola) — Vault, 9.05 (tied for 5th); uneven bars, 8.5 (9th); balance beam, 7.8 (14th); floor exercise, 8.3 (11th); all-around, 33.65 (12th).
Avery Himebaugh (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 9.3 (2nd); uneven bars, 7.9 (12th); balance beam, 8.1 (11th); floor exercise, 8.2 (12th); all-around, 33.5 (13th).
Kelynn Kleeberg (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 9.05 (tied for 6th); uneven bars, 9.1 (tied for 3rd); balance beam, 8.8 (8th); floor exercise, 9.1 (9th); all-around, 36.05 (5th).
Addi Steury (Hamilton) — Vault, 8.85 (tied for 2nd); uneven bars, 8.9 (tied for 3rd); balance beam, 8.5 (tied for 5th); floor exercise, 8.45 (12th); all-around, 34.7 (6th).
Chloe Tanner (Fort Wayne) — Vault, 8.95 (tied for 5th); uneven bars, 8.4 (tied for 9th); balance beam, 8.7 (tied for 6th); floor exercise, 9.35 (2nd); all-around, 35.4 (6th).
Lynlee Werling (Angola) — Vault, 8.7 (5th); uneven bars, 8.8 (5th); balance beam, 8.8 (tied for 3rd); floor exercise, 8.7 (8th); all-around, 35 (4th).
Level 3
Zoey Bassett (Hamilton) — Vault, 9 (3rd); uneven bars, 8.4 (tied for 8th); balance beam, 8.7 (tied for 5th); floor exercise, 8.7 (5th); all-around, 34.8 (7th).
Arlee Covell (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 8.6 (7th); uneven bars, 9.3 (1st); balance beam, 9.1 (tied for 1st); floor exercise, 9.05 (4th); all-around, 36.05 (2nd).
Alexis Hardley (Angola) — Vault, 8.85 (tied for 5th); uneven bars, 9 (3rd); balance beam, 8.7 (tied for 5th); floor exercise, 8.35 (9th); all-around, 34.9 (6th).
Addelyn Karnes (Orland) — Vault, 8.85 (6th); uneven bars, 7 (11th); balance beam, 8.4 (tied for 9th); floor exercise, 8.2 (11th); all-around, 32.45 (11th).
Adalynn LaRowe (Auburn) — Vault, 8.85 (tied for 4th); uneven bars, 9 (6th); balance beam, 8.3 (8th); floor exercise, 8.7 (tied for 6th); all-around, 34.85 (6th).
Ryleigh Lingo (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.05 (3rd); uneven bars, 8.6 (tied for 8th); balance beam, 8 (tied for 9th); floor exercise, 9.25 (tied for 3rd); all-around, 34.9 (6th).
Emmerson Mallory (Sturgis, Mich.) — Vault, 9.15 (tied for 2nd); uneven bars, 9.4 (1st); balance beam, 9.1 (4th); floor exercise, 9.3 (tied for 3rd); all-around, 36.65 (2nd).
Addison Myers (Hamilton) — Vault, 9 (4th); uneven bars, 9.4 (2nd); balance beam, 8.5 (tied for 6th); floor exercise, 9.35 (tied for 1st); all-around, 36.25 (2nd).
Landon Osting (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 8.5 (10th); uneven bars, 7.8 (11th); balance beam, 8.1 (10th); floor exercise, 8.3 (10th); all-around, 32.7 (10th).
Ava Pant (Angola) — Vault, 8.65 (tied for 8th); uneven bars, 8.2 (10th); balance beam, 8.8 (5th); floor exercise, 8.35 (10th); all-around, 34 (10th).
Natalei Patton (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.3 (1st); uneven bars, 9.1 (4th); balance beam, 8.4 (tied for 5th); floor exercise, 8.9 (2nd); all-around, 35.7 (2nd).
Paysen Schoch (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 8.5 (8th); uneven bars, 8.9 (tied for 3rd); balance beam, 8.4 (8th); floor exercise, 9.25 (tied for 2nd); all-around, 35.05 (5th).
Elizabeth Swick (Waterloo) — Vault, 8.7 (tied for 7th); uneven bars, 9.2 (tied for 2nd); balance beam, 7.6 (11th); floor exercise, 8.55 (tied for 9th); all-around, 34.05 (10th).
Ryleigh Adams — Vault, 8.75 (8th); uneven bars, 8.9 (4th); balance beam, 7.3 (11th); floor exercise, 7.6 (11th); all-around, 32.55 (11th).
Level 4
Elise Baker (Angola) — Vault, 9.05 (tied for 6th); uneven bars, 8.5 (4th); balance beam, 9.2 (tied for 1st); floor exercise, 8.9 (3rd); all-around, 35.65 (3rd).
Anna Crankshaw (Angola) — Vault, 9 (tied for 8th); uneven bars, 8.3 (6th); balance beam, 9 (tied for 4th); floor exercise, 8.7 (5th); all-around, 35 (5th).
Hannah Hunt (Angola) — Vault, 9.2 (tied for 3rd); uneven bars, 7.7 (8th); balance beam, 9.1 (tied for 1st); floor exercise, 8.8 (7th); all-around, 34.8 (5th).
Ella Mog (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.15 (tied for 5th); uneven bars, 7 (10th); balance beam, 9.1 (tied for 1st); floor exercise, 9.1 (3rd); all-around, 34.35 (8th).
Brylee Nickols (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.25 (tied for 1st); uneven bars, 8 (7th); balance beam, 8.6 (9th); floor exercise, 9 (5th); all-around, 34.85 (4th).
Kylie Phillips (Howe) — Vault, 9.15 (tied for 5th); uneven bars, 8.5 (tied for 2nd); balance beam, 9.05 (3rd); floor exercise, 8.95 (6th); all-around, 35.65 (2nd).
Alexis Wainwright (Angola) — Vault, 9.25 (tied for 2nd); uneven bars, 8.05 (7th); balance beam, 9 (tied for 4th); floor exercise, 8.3 (9th); all-around, 34.6 (6th).
Level 5
Alexis Conklin (Angola) — Vault, 9 (4th); uneven bars, 8.5 (1st); balance beam, 8.7 (4th); floor exercise, 9.25 (1st); all-around, 35.45 (1st).
Ciera Hill (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 9.45 (1st); uneven bars, 8.4 (2nd); balance beam, 8.6 (5th); floor exercise, 8.6 (5th); all-around, 35.05 (3rd).
Aria Schrock (Fremont) — Vault, 9.2 (3rd); uneven bars, 8 (3rd); balance beam, 8.8 (tied for 3rd); floor exercise, 9.3 (4th); all-around, 35.3 (3rd).
Level 6
Elle Armstrong (Auburn) — Vault, 8.5 (3rd); uneven bars, 8.05 (3rd); balance beam, 8.75 (2nd); floor exercise, 8.85 (4th); all-around, 34.15 (3rd).
Lily Armstrong (Auburn) — Vault, 8.55 (2nd); uneven bars, 7.1 (5th); balance beam, 8.95 (2nd); floor exercise, 8.55 (4th); all-around, 33.15 (5th).
Brooke Clark (Angola) — Vault, 8.45 (4th); uneven bars, 7.85 (4th); balance beam, 8.6 (3rd); floor exercise, 8.875 (tied for 3rd); all-around, 33.775 (4th).
Olivia Conklin (Angola) — Vault, 8.425 (4th); uneven bars, 8.35 (2nd); balance beam, 8.875 (3rd); floor exercise, 8.8 (3rd); all-around, 34.45 (2nd).
Piper Hasselman (Angola) — Vault, 9.075 (1st); uneven bars, 8.15 (2nd); balance beam, 8.25 (3rd); floor exercise, 8.9 (tied for 2nd); all-around, 34.375 (2nd).
Gabby Schoch (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 8.45 (3rd); uneven bars, 7.7 (3rd); balance beam, 9.05 (1st); floor exercise, 8.2 (5th); all-around, 33.4 (3rd).
Brooklyn Tanner (Fort Wayne) — Vault, 9 (1st); uneven bars, 8.55 (1st); balance beam, 8.25 (4th); floor exercise, 9.15 (2nd); all-around, 34.95 (1st).
Maleah Tanner (Fort Wayne) — Vault, 8.95 (1st); uneven bars, 9.175 (1st); balance beam, 8.65 (5th); floor exercise, 8.9 (1st); all-around, 35.675 (1st).
Level 7
Avery Boyer (Angola) — Vault, 8.4 (7th); uneven bars, 7.1 (5th); balance beam, 7.975 (7th); floor exercise, 8.5 (7th); all-around, 31.975 (7th).
Bailey Lanoue (Angola) — Vault, 9 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.2 (tied for 3rd); balance beam, 8.5 (tied for 5th); floor exercise, 9.35 (2nd); all-around, 35.05 (4th).
Brooke Miller (Fremont) — Vault, 8.475 (3rd); uneven bars, 8.7 (2nd); balance beam, 8.25 (6th); floor exercise, 8.9 (5th); all-around, 34.325 (3rd).
Kaylee Neuenschwander (Fremont) — Vault, 8.2 (6th); uneven bars, 7.65 (4th); balance beam, 8.7 (4th); floor exercise, 8.725 (6th); all-around, 33.275 (5th).
Claire Senecal (Fremont) — Vault, 8.375 (5th); uneven bars, 7.4 (6th); balance beam, 8.4 (5th); floor exercise, 9.05 (2nd); all-around, 33.225 (6th).
Level 8
Summer Allen (Angola) — Vault, 7.45 (5th); uneven bars, 7.4 (2nd); balance beam, 8.7 (3rd); floor exercise, 8.7 (3rd); all-around, 32.25 (4th).
Lauren Blythe (Auburn) — Vault, 7.95 (2nd); uneven bars, 6.8 (4th); balance beam, 9.3 (1st); floor exercise, 8.45 (4th); all-around, 32.5 (3rd).
Madilyn Bussard (Angola) — Vault, 8.45 (1st); uneven bars, 8.6 (2nd); balance beam, 8.65 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.125 (1st); all-around, 34.825 (1st).
Paige Fillenwarth (Auburn) — Vault, 7.7 (4th); uneven bars, 7.95 (3rd); balance beam, 7.85 (4th); floor exercise, 8.925 (3rd); all-around, 32.425 (4th).
Sam Hutchins (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 7.7 (4th); uneven bars, 7.3 (3rd); balance beam, 8.85 (2nd); floor exercise, 8.75 (2nd); all-around, 32.6 (2nd).
Layla Schoch (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 8.55 (1st); uneven bars, 8.15 (1st); balance beam, 7.6 (5th); floor exercise, 9 (1st); all-around, 33.3 (1st).
Alayna Shamp (Angola) — Vault, 8.775 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.05 (2nd); balance beam, 8.25 (1st); floor exercise, 8.85 (4th); all-around, 33.925 (3rd).
Hannah Sweitzer (Auburn) — Vault, 7.8 (3rd); balance beam, 8.325 (4th); floor exercise, 8.35 (5th); all-around, 24.475 (5th).
Keke Torrey (Auburn) — Vault, 7.25 (3rd); uneven bars, 8.9 (1st); balance beam, 7.225 (3rd); floor exercise, 8.625 (3rd); all-around, 32 (3rd).
Level 9
Ashtyn Evans (Angola) — Vault, 8.875 (1st); uneven bars, 9.075 (1st); balance beam, 9.4 (1st); all-around, 27.35.
