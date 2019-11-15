Bowling
Auburn Bowl’s best reported
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top performances for the week of Nov. 4.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week honors went to Ron Jordan Jr. for the men (187 pins over average), Nel Kneubuhler for the women (132) and Ty Bell for youth (116).
MEN: Moose — Mike Handley 268, 730 series, Tommy Etgen 268, 704 series, Greg Dini 267, Shawn Reuille 265, Jon Wallace 265, 744 series, John Cain 264, Ron Jordan Jr. 253, 721 series, Travis Thompson 701 series. Booster — Matt Patrick 290, 729 series, Jason Flaugh 279, 776 series, Matt Englehart 266, Chad Griffith 265, John Cain 262, 702 series, Ty Cobbs 261, Jeffrey Griffith 258, Matt Liggett 256, 702 series, Chris Desper 258, 706 series, Jake DeWitt 257, Jon Wallace 255, 710 series, Ken Henry 253, John DeLucenay 251. Friday Morning Trio — Mark Miller 254, 716 series. Adult-Youth — Mark Miller 280, 716 series.
WOMEN: Coffee — Kay Hamman 201, 509 series. Booster — Nycole Wilkinson 203. Industrial — Nel Kneubuhler 238, 567 series.
YOUTH: Majors — Kyle Toyias 278, 706 series, Xander Webb 248, 636 series, Ty Bell 246, 635 series, Hope Moring 215, 559 series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.