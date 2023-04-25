WATERLOO — DeKalb’s tennis team may spend as much time on the court as off this week, so to get a win Monday felt extra good.
The Barons edged Blackhawk Christian on a cold, blustery night for their third straight win. They’ll have three more dual matches this week before hosting their invitational Saturday.
Sophie Pfister took a straight-set win at one singles for the Barons (3-3), and the doubles teams of Kennlee Dick and Maddie Hickman, and Evie Pepple and Katelynne Hartsough also won in two sets.
The Braves won at No. 2 and No. 3 singles.
“It was a great day,” Baron coach Payton Rhodes Yarian said. “We have a busy week so it was great to start off the week 1-0, especially against a good team like Blackhawk Christian.
“We played great across the board. Even though our two and three singles didn’t win tonight, it was the best matches they’ve played all season. That shows we’re growing and we’re getting better every day.”
Rhodes Yarian liked the effort of Pfister, who scrapped her way to a 7-5 in the first set before taking the second set 6-0.
“Sophie coming back from the first set where she won 7-5 and she won the second set 6-0, that shows right there we want to win. I’m super proud of them,” Rhodes Yarian said.
Dick and Hickman also finished strong in a 6-4, 6-1 win, and People and Hartsough cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 victory.
Sara Hamaguchi won a singles match for the DeKalb junior varsity. The Barons got doubles wins from Paige Fillenwarth and Kali Wyatt, Lily Armstrong and Gracie Pinnington, Anna Cid Gonzalez and Sofia Peres, and Pierston Burney and Alyssa Oberlin.
