WATERLOO — A tough loss and a long bus ride didn’t discourage the DeKalb girls soccer team Tuesday.
The Barons were on the board less than three minutes into the game and scored three goals in the first 13 minutes, and went on to an 11-0 victory over Garrett.
The Barons had suffered their first Northeast 8 Conference loss less than 24 hours earlier, losing 1-0 at Norwell in overtime. They got right back on the horse.
“It was nice to get back on the field,” DeKalb coach Logan Cochran said. “Yesterday was a tough one. We dominated for the entire 80 minutes and then some. We just couldn’t put the ball in the net.
“It was nice to come out and get a win.”
Senior Grace Snyder had three goals and made some history for the Barons. Her goal on her own rebound off the post with 24:47 remaining was the 70th of her career, moving her past Kacey Wells on DeKalb’s all-time scoring list. Faith Lewis is the all-time leader at 120.
“It’s a great accomplishment for her,” Cochran said. “It’s giving me goose bumps, and it’s a little emotional, too. Grace started as a sixth-grader (when Cochran coached DeKalb Middle School’s team). We worked so hard through the middle school years and she went on to play some club soccer. She just improved so much.
“I can think back to her first ever goal she had in middle school. I hope she doesn’t stop at 70. I hope she keeps going.”
Brielle Miller scored twice for the Barons (11-2). She and Snyder both scored in the first half along with Maddison Linker, Caroline Pranger, Hope Lewis and Charity Lewis. Charity Lewis converted on a penalty kick to make it 7-0 at halftime.
DeKalb had success crossing the ball across the penalty area to set up scoring opportunities.
“We had some good productivity. We had several goals off service balls,” Cochran said. “It was great to continue to get our outside into the mix and stretch the opposition. That’s what we did last night, we just couldn’t find the net.”
Snyder put in two after halftime and Miller had one. Jaylin Carroll hooked a corner kick directly into the net to cap the scoring.
The Barons pulled their offense back to midfield after that and worked for possession. The Railroaders (6-5-1) disrupted DeKalb’s passing a few times. Hailey Lantz arched a high shot at the net in the closing minutes but was stopped.
