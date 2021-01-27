ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s basketball team defeated Calvin 69-35 in the MTI Center Wednesday night.
The Thunder (4-0) did not allow the Knights to make a field goal in the second quarter in taking a 32-11 halftime lead. Trine held Calvin to 22% shooting from the field for the game (13-6).
Kayla Wildman led Trine with 12 points, four rebounds and two steals. Tara Bieniewicz had eight points, five boards and three assists, Twelve players scored for the Thunder.
Gabby Timmer had eight points and seven rebounds for Calvin.
MEN
Trine 83, Calvin 65
At Van Noord Arena, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Nick Bowman had another big game to lead the Thunder to their sixth straight win to start the season.
Bowman had 28 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Trine outscored the Knights 40-23 in the second half to pull away.
East Noble graduate Brent Cox added 19 points, four rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots for the Thunder. Bryce Williams and Emmanuel Mengnanglo each had 10 points.
Thad Shymanski had 21 points and five assists for the Knights.
