H.S. Boys Basketball Panthers down South Bend Career Academy
SOUTH BEND — Lakewood Park Christian defeated South Bend Career Academy 81-64 on Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers (10-8) had four players score in double figures, led by Caedmon Bontrager with 22 points. Aiden Fetters had 19 points, Josh Pike scored 17 and Giovi Talarico had 11 points.
Carter Harman added eight points for Lakewood Park. The Trailblazers are 8-11.
Indoor College Track & Field Trine breaks 3 school records at GVSU
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Trine University athletes set three new school records indoors at the Grand Valley State University Big Meet Friday, Evie Bultemeyer for the women in the 800-meter and mile runs and Vilis Vuskalns for the men in the 5,000-meter run.
Bultemeyer was seventh out of 46 women in the 800 in 2 minutes, 11.96 seconds in field of NCAA Division I and II and NAIA opponents. The junior set a Trine indoor record by four hundredths of a second, surpassing the previous record of 2:12 set by Trisha King in February 2015.
Bultemeyer also ran the mile and finished second out of 82 runners in 4:53.27. Her mark broke her own school record of 4:53.48 that she set last season at the NCAA Division III Indoor Championship meet.
Hailey Streff from NCAA Division II Colorado State University-Pueblo won the mile in 4:52.44. Thunder sophomore Chloe Brittain placed 50th in 5:12.86.
In the men’s 5,000-meter run, Vuskalns finished sixth overall among a field composed of NCAA Division I, II and NAIA opponents with a time of 14:47.27. His time broke the Trine indoor record by three one-hundredths of a second which was previously held by Jonathan Phillips who set the mark last year at the same GVSU Big Meet.
Junior Jack Beakas of Auburn finished just behind Vuskalns in seventh place after crossing the finish line in 14:48.99. Junior Derek Miller of Shipshewana was 24th in his heat after running a time of 15:12.88.
