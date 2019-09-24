WATERLOO — If you were keeping track of the scoreless streak for the DeKalb girls soccer team, even the finest Swiss watch wouldn’t have done you any good.
A calendar was the only way.
Ask coach Logan Cochran, who probably breathed the biggest sigh of relief when freshman Brielle Miller scored with 11:50 left, sending the Barons to a 1-0 Northeast 8 win over Norwell.
The Barons (7-2-3 overall, 5-1 NE8) had endured a 3-0 loss to Carroll, and then back-to-back conference matches that went scoreless through regulation and overtime.
“That was a huge goal for us. We hadn’t scored a goal in 14 days,” Cochran said. “That’s a long time to not score a goal.
“It was 0-0 at halftime and we just couldn’t find the back of the net. I thought to myself, ‘Man, don’t take us to another set of overtimes.’”
Norwell (2-9-1) was pinned in its own end of the field most of the night, but somehow kept the Barons off the board by stepping in front of Baron passes. Two strong crosses by Grace Snyder were defended.
Jaylin Carroll created the best chance when she moved to her right and shot back to the left, but Norwell keeper Dani Gavilanez recovered and made a diving save at the 14-minute mark.
Carroll got the ball again two minutes later after a free kick, and found herself with the something that was scarce all night for both teams, space. She made a run toward the box, and when Knight defenders approached her, she sent a pass to Miller, who scored from close range to provide the margin of victory.
“We put the pressure on Norwell right from the get-go,” Cochran said. “We had shot after shot after shot. That’s kind of the story of our season. We have tons of opportunities, we just can’t seem to find the back of the net.
“It was a good ball across from Jaylin, and Brielle just continuing her run on the back side and putting it away. It turned out to be the game-winner.”
Norwell’s best chance came with about 7 ½ minutes to go, when Felicia Haddix launched a high shot on a free kick from about 25 yards out, but DeKalb keeper Sydney Mansfield made a routine save.
The Barons play their final conference match next Monday at Bellmont, and would be assured a least a share of the NE8 title with a victory.
The JV teams played one half, with Norwell winning 1-0.
