WATERLOO — Fremont made it look easy for six innings against DeKalb in Friday’s softball clash.
Eagles pitcher Sydney Hinchcliffe threw strikes and let her teammates make the plays behind her.
She endured a somewhat rocky seventh, and finished with a three-hitter in a 5-2 Fremont victory. Both of the Barons runs were unearned.
Hinchcliffe retired 12 batters in a row at one stretch. She got 14 ground ball outs.
“She had 50 pitches going into the last inning,” Fremont coach Scott Glendening said. “We’ve just got to tighten up our defense a little bit. We’ve been working on that. The pitching’s come around. We’ve got a couple girls who can throw a lot of strikes.”
The offense came from the bottom of the order. No. 8 hitter Claire Foulk delivered a two-run double to left-center in the second, and had another two-bagger to almost the same spot to drive in a run in the fourth.
No. 9 hitter Rylee Goetz followed that with a two-run blast over the left-field fence that put the Eagles (7-2) up 5-1.
Goetz’s blast was Fremont’s 14th home run as a team, a new school record.
“We were blessed this year to have hitters from top to bottom,” Glendening said. “We have five different girls with home runs. That helps when you can mix that in your lineup.”
Laci Munger allowed five hits over 3 2/3 innings for DeKalb (2-6). Amara Anglin blanked Fremont on one hit over the last 3 1/3 innings.
“Laci started for us, probably the best she’s pitched in a long time,” DeKalb coach Jody Betley said. “Amara did a nice job of shutting them down. She’s getting more innings.
“Pretty happy with our pitching and happy with our defense. Only one error on the day.”
DeKalb was able to stir the pot a bit in the seventh when Brenna Spangler smashed a single up the middle, easily the hardest ball the Barons hit all day.
Jayla Brown was safe on an error, and she and pinch runner Jocelyn Lumpkins moved up on a wild pitch, giving DeKalb runners at second and third with no outs.
Delaney Cox hit one back to Hinchcliffe. Lumpkins dashed home when she threw to first.
The throw home got away, but the Eagles recovered quickly to trap the second runner between third and home for the second out.
“Their pitcher did a good job keeping us off balance,” Betley said. “We finally did a good job the last inning. We made some adjustments and made them pitch. We had some opportunities and that’s all you can ask.”
Cox drove in both DeKalb runs. Her seeing-eye single up the middle in the second chased Brown home to get the Barons on the board.
The next 12 DeKalb hitters went down in order until Ashley Cox was safe on an error with one out in the sixth.
“We would have liked to have gotten the win,” Betley said. “We’re competing and that’s what’s important. We keep telling them the wins will come. We’re seeing exciting things happen every time we come out here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.