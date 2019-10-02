LIGONIER — Host West Noble cruised to a pair of easy wins in the first two sets with Eastside Tuesday.
The third set featured several ties before the Chargers emerged as 25-12, 25-15, 25-22 winners.
Nichelle Phares led West Noble (6-15) with 11 kills. Madison Doege added six in the win.
The Chargers built a 15-10 lead in the first set. Lillian Mast and Dana Ritchie book-ended aces around a tip kill by Eastside’s Jessi Gerke to stretch the lead to 20-12.
Phares took advantage of an Eastside misplay to tip the ball past the defense before the visitors spiked game point into the net.
A kill by Doege staked West Noble to a 7-3 lead in the second set.
Eleanor Neumann served an ace and Mataya Bireley got a kill off a double block to bring Eastside within 12-8.
Jenna Hutsell’s kill prompted a sideout, and then she stepped to the line for an ace to make it 14-8.
Haleigh Liberty sandwiched a block and a kill around one by Eastside’s Erika Brock, which cut the deficit to four, 15-11.
Madelyn Bradley threaded a spike between two Eastside blockers and Mast served another ace to extend the lead to six. A Doege ace and two Phares kills closed out the second set.
The third set was tied several times early before West Noble grabbed a 10-7 lead.
Eastside’s Skyelar Kessler tipped one past the Charger defense and later added an ace. Brock contributed a kill to keep the visitors close.
A Paige Franz ace brought the Blazers even at 22, but an Eastside spiking error preceded Doege’s spike into the far corner for the final point of the night.
Bireley and Neumann had four kills each for the Blazers. Franz and Neumann served three aces each. Franz added 19 digs and Gerke had 11. Kessler had seven assists and Gerke added four.
Phares had two blocks and 17 digs for West Noble. Ritchie added 11 digs. Tatylynn Forrer recorded 24 assists.
